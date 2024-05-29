Two Six Technologies Opens New Office at Coppermine Commons in Herndon, Virginia

ARLINGTON, Va., May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two Six Technologies, a high-growth, technology-focused provider of products and expertise to U.S. national security customers, hosted an opening ceremony to celebrate its new office in Herndon, Virginia.



The new office, part of the Coppermine Commons complex at 13865 Sunrise Valley Drive, includes more than 27,000 SF of offices, labs, and specialized equipment that was custom designed for Two Six’s teams. This new office highlights Two Six’s trajectory of rapid growth and strategic expansion, especially in support of Intelligence Community (IC) customers in Northern Virginia.

“I’m delighted to celebrate the opening of our new facility at Coppermine Commons in Herndon,” said Joe Logue, CEO of Two Six Technologies. “Thanks to the great work by our internal team and excellent partners, this unique facility confirms both our dedication to supporting the missions of our IC customers and our investment in the talented people of Two Six.”

The opening celebration included a ceremonial ribbon cutting and Two Six’s appreciative acknowledgement of the Two Six teams and project partners who executed the successful project, including Cannon Hill Capital Partners, JLL, Bognet Construction, Structur Management, OTJ Architects, NASK Inc., and the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority.

Two Six, which operates more than 25 facilities in 8 different states, already plans further investment in Coppermine Commons, including the build-out of an additional 28,000 SF of offices and labs later this year.

About Two Six Technologies

Two Six Technologies is a high-growth technology company dedicated to providing innovative products and expertise for defense, intelligence, public safety, and national security customers. The company solves complex technical challenges in five focus areas that are key to missions on the modern battlefield: cyber, information operations, electronic systems, analytics, and secure solutions.

The company offers a robust suite of sole source contract vehicles with more than $1.0 billion of combined contract ceiling; a family of operationally deployed products including IKE™, M3, Pulse, SIGMA™, TrustedKeep™ and CircuitRE; and a global operational footprint that includes technical access in more than 100 countries coupled with native proficiency in more than 20 languages.

Two Six supports national security customers across the Department of Defense, including U.S. Special Operations Command, U.S. Cyber Command and DARPA; Department of State; the Intelligence Community; and civilian agencies.

Two Six was formed in February 2021 by global investment firm The Carlyle Group. Two Six is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia and employs more than 800 professionals working in 36 states across the country.

For more information, visit twosixtech.com and Two Six Technologies on LinkedIn .

