eShare is a proud participant in the Microsoft Copilot for Security Partner Ecosystem

WALTHAM, Mass., May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eShare today announced its inclusion in the Microsoft Copilot for Security Partner Ecosystem. eShare was selected based on their proven experience with Microsoft Security technologies, willingness to explore and provide feedback on cutting edge functionality, and close relationship with Microsoft.

"As we proudly work together with Microsoft in the Copilot for Security Partner Ecosystem, eShare continues to lead with innovation in secure collaboration solutions. This teaming is a testament to our commitment to enhancing cybersecurity and empowering customer productivity. By integrating deeply with Microsoft technologies, we ensure that our clients not only meet but exceed their security and compliance requirements. Our journey with Microsoft Copilot reinforces our mission to simplify complexity and provide trusted, seamless collaboration experiences across all Microsoft 365 environments." - Nicholas Stamos, CEO & Founder, eShare.

eShare is working with Microsoft product teams to help shape Copilot for Security product development in several ways, including validation and refinement of new and upcoming scenarios, providing feedback on product development and operations to be incorporated into future product releases, and validation and feedback of APIs to assist with Copilot for Security extensibility.

“We designed Copilot for Security to augment human security competence. When partners like eShare leverage Copilot for Security, joint customers will see streamlined security operations made possible by the seamless integration of our product and our partners’ security expertise.” - Brandon Dixon, Group Product Manager, Microsoft Copilot for Security.

Copilot for Security is the industry’s first generative AI solution that will help security and IT professionals catch what others miss, move faster, and strengthen team expertise. Copilot is informed by large-scale data and threat intelligence, including more than 78 trillion security signals processed by Microsoft each day, and coupled with large language models to deliver tailored insights and guide next steps. With Copilot, you can protect at the speed and scale of AI and transform your security operations.

eShare is at the forefront of transforming external data sharing and collaboration for enterprises. Our platform enhances the digital user experience (DEX) while ensuring the utmost security and compliance by integrating with Microsoft 365, thereby removing the dependence on additional data repositories. Built around familiar tools like Teams, SharePoint, OneDrive, and Outlook, eShare makes external data sharing seamless and secure, allowing businesses to concentrate on growth with the assurance of secure, compliant, and efficient data sharing practices. www.eshare.com

