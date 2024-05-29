Fazoli’s Opens Second Location in Tampa Area

Break Breadsticks with Beloved Italian Chain Now Open in Lutz, Florida

LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faz o l i ’s , America’s favorite fast and fresh Italian quick-service chain owned by FAT B rands Inc. , has officially opened its second location in the Tampa area. Located at 24791 FL-54 in Lutz, Fla., the restaurant is now serving up its fresh, unlimited breadsticks and signature, made-to-order Italian dishes, including pasta, subs, salads, and pizzas.

“We’re proud to open our sixth location in Florida, which underscores our commitment to expanding in the state,” said Gregg Nettleton, President of Fazoli’s. “We have incredible fans in Florida who continue to welcome us from day one. From waiting in opening day lines to ordering their fair share of unlimited breadsticks, their dedication to the brand makes each opening special. We expect the same success in Lutz with our fast, fresh, and affordable Italian cuisine.”

Since 1988, Fazoli's has been committed to serving quality Italian food, fast, fresh, and friendly. From unlimited signature breadsticks to freshly prepared pasta entrees, the chain prides itself on serving high-quality menu offerings, all at an affordable price.

The Lutz Fazoli’s is located at 24791 FL-54, Lutz, Fla. 33559. The restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

For more information, visit Fazol is .com .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit http://www.fatbrands.com .

About Fazoli's: Fast. Fresh. Italian.

Fast. Fresh. Italian. Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli's owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 26 states, making it the largest QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, sub sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. For more information, visit www. Fazol i s.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ali Lloyd, FAT Brands

alloyd@fatbrand s .com

435-760-6168

# # #