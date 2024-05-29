PriceSpider Opens New London Office Amid Strong Momentum Across EMEA

IRVINE, Calif., May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PriceSpider , the market leader in brand commerce solutions, managing more retailer relationships in more countries than anyone else, today announced the opening of its new London office as the company continues to grow its presence across EMEA. Located in the Fitzrovia area, the office is headed by Florencia Schiavon, PriceSpider’s vice president of global strategic accounts, and is part of PriceSpider's latest investments in serving EMEA customers. With decades of experience spanning 90 countries and bolstered by the company’s existing acquisitions and dedicated teams in EMEA, this investment signifies PriceSpider’s continued commitment to the region.



“This new office is a testament to our growth in EMEA and a significant milestone as we continue expanding our presence across the region and building on the momentum we are experiencing,” said Schiavon. “This allows us to establish a stronger footprint in the region, collaborate more and build deeper relationships with our customers and partners. We look forward to helping businesses in the region unlock new opportunities and higher profits.”

European ecommerce revenue is expected to exceed $750 billion by 2025 . While economies like the UK and Germany already have strong ecommerce penetration rates of about 80%, there is still tremendous potential across the region. PriceSpider echoes these projections and saw the need to establish a new European office to meet demand. The company has seen 15% growth YoY in customers across the region.

PriceSpider is experiencing rapid growth as brands look to leverage their shoppable solutions to reach shoppers at key moments during the path to purchase. Over the past year, the company invested heavily into expanding its shoppable solutions empowering brands around the globe to own the customer journey, integrate shoppable media across social media channels and turn every digital touchpoint into a shoppable experience to drive conversions and optimize sales. Its next-generation shoppable solutions are quickly gaining industry recognition, which includes a Bronze Stevie® Award in the “Electronic Commerce Solution” category and shortlisted for the Real Innovation Technology Awards (RITA) in the “Product Innovation” category.

The opening of the new office comes on the heels of the launch of PriceSpider’s Global Strategic Program , an initiative designed to support the diverse needs of international brands in ecommerce with services like price intelligence, content optimization and brand reputation management.

