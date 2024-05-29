Watsco to Present at William Blair’s 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago on June 4, 2024 at 3:20 p.m. CDT

MIAMI, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watsco, Inc. (NYSE: WSO) announced today that Barry Logan, Executive Vice President, is scheduled to present at the William Blair 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference being held at the Loews Chicago Hotel on Tuesday, June 4, 2024 at 3:20 p.m. (CDT). Internet users can listen to a live webcast of the presentation at the Investor Relations section of Watsco’s website at http://www.watsco.com.



About Watsco

Watsco operates the largest distribution network for heating, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC/R) products with locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico, and on an export basis to Latin America and the Caribbean. Watsco estimates that over 375,000 owner-operators, technicians, and installers visit or call one of its 691 locations each year to get information, obtain technical support and buy products.

We focus on the replacement market, which has increased in size and importance as a result of the aging of installed systems, the introduction of higher energy efficient models and the necessity of HVAC products in homes and businesses. According to data published in March 2023 by the Energy Information Administration, there are approximately 102 million HVAC systems installed in the United States that have been in service for more than 10 years, most of which operate well below current minimum efficiency standards.

Accordingly, Watsco has the opportunity to be a significant and important contributor toward climate change as it plays an important role to lower CO2e emissions. According to the Department of Energy, HVAC systems account for roughly half of U.S. household energy consumption. As such, replacing older systems at higher efficiency levels is a critical means for homeowners to reduce electricity consumption and their carbon footprint.

Based on estimates validated by independent sources, Watsco averted an estimated 20.1 million metric tons of CO2e emissions from January 1, 2020 to March 31, 2024 through the sale of replacement HVAC systems at higher-efficiency standards, an equivalent of removing 4.8 million gas powered vehicles annually off the road. More information, including sources and assumptions used to support the Company’s estimates, can be found at www.watsco.com.

Barry S. Logan

Executive Vice President

(305) 714-4102

e-mail: blogan@watsco.com

