Watsco to Host Investor Day to Showcase Transformational Technologies and New Strategies that Enhance Long-Term Growth and Profitability

MIAMI, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watsco, Inc. (NYSE: WSO) announced today it will hold a meeting for institutional investors and analysts on Thursday December 11, 2025 in Coral Gables, Florida. The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time and will be webcast live on the Company’s website www.watsco.com. Attendees interesting in joining the event in person are asked to email ir@watsco.com for additional details.

Watsco has transformed the HVAC/R distribution landscape with leading-edge technologies that have elevated the customer experience and created the industry’s leading digital ecosystem for HVAC/R contractors, resulting in new customer acquisition and market share gains. In addition, the Company has invested in internal-facing technologies designed to enhance profitability and operating efficiency.

Looking ahead, Watsco is launching new platforms and investing further to sustain and grow its competitive advantage in the fragmented $74 billion HVAC/R distribution market. The investor day agenda will include updates to the Company’s core technology platforms and previews of new innovations the Company believes will contribute to long-term growth and profitability.

A.J. Nahmad, Watsco’s President, commented: “We are excited to host our key stakeholders for what should be an informative session on our technology and growth strategy moving forward. We are emboldened by the progress we have made in transforming our industry, and we are equally excited about the investments we are making to delight customers, expand our leadership position, gain market share and achieve even greater scale.”

About Watsco

Watsco is the largest distributor in the highly-fragmented $74 billion North American market for HVAC products. Since entering distribution in 1989, Watsco has achieved an 18% compounded annual total-shareholder return through a combination of strong organic growth and the acquisition of more than 70 market-leading businesses.

Watsco’s solid financial position and culture of innovation has enabled investments in long-term growth, including the Company’s industry-leading technology platforms. Today, more than 70,000 contractors, installers and technicians engage with the Company’s platforms, resulting in improved growth and lower attrition. The Company is now advancing AI-driven initiatives to leverage its extensive data assets to enhance the customer experience and improve efficiencies. These investments position Watsco to capture market share as contractors increasingly adopt digital tools and incorporate data-driven solutions in their businesses.

This document includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, our expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying our expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by use of words such as “will,” “would,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “designed,” “plan,” or “intend,” the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in economic, business, competitive market, new housing starts and completions, capital spending in commercial construction, consumer spending and debt levels, regulatory and other factors, including, without limitation, the effects of supplier concentration, competitive conditions within Watsco’s industry, the seasonal nature of sales of Watsco’s products, the ability of the Company to expand its business, insurance coverage risks and final GAAP adjustments.

Detailed information about these factors and additional important factors can be found in the documents that Watsco files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements were made. Watsco assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

