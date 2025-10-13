Watsco Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Call on October 29, 2025

MIAMI, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watsco, Inc. (NYSE: WSO) announced today that it will host its third quarter 2025 conference call on Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT). Prepared remarks regarding the results will be followed by a question-and-answer session with the senior management team.



The conference call will be web-cast by CCBN's StreetEvents and can be found under the link on our website at www.watsco.com. The earnings results will be released before the market opens on October 29, 2025. A replay of the conference call will be available on our website.

Investors and analysts are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call by using the link below. Participants who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call. Pre-registration may be completed at any time up to the call start time.

To pre-register, go to: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10203906/1002bcb4064

Participants that would like to join, but have not pre-registered, can do so by dialing (844) 883-3908 within the United States or (412) 317-9254 internationally and asking for the “Watsco” call. Please call five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time as the number of telephone connections is limited.

About Watsco

Watsco is the largest distributor in the highly-fragmented $74 billion North American market for HVAC products. Since entering distribution in 1989, Watsco has achieved an 18% compounded annual total-shareholder return through a combination of strong organic growth and the acquisition of more than 70 market-leading businesses.

Watsco’s solid financial position and culture of innovation has enabled investments in long-term growth, including the Company’s industry-leading technology platforms. Today, more than 70,000 contractors, installers and technicians engage with the Company’s platforms, resulting in improved growth and lower attrition. The Company is now advancing AI-driven initiatives to leverage its extensive data assets to enhance the customer experience and improve efficiencies. These investments position Watsco to capture market share as contractors increasingly adopt digital tools and incorporate data-driven solutions in their businesses.

