CEO "Maxima Grupė" M. Dargužis Will Temporarily Lead "Franmax"

Starting May 30, Manfredas Dargužis, CEO of "MAXIMA GRUPĖ," UAB, will also temporarily lead the subsidiary company FRANMAX, UAB, which handles IT development, support, and maintenance for the group's companies. Karolis Lesickas, who has been leading the company until now, is leaving the group of companies.

"We thank Karolis for his work at Franmax and other group companies over the past ten years. K. Lesickas' professionalism has significantly contributed to implementing major IT changes within Maxima Grupė," states Manfredas Dargužis, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Maxima Grupė, who is temporarily taking the role of CEO of Franmax."

Additional Information

MAXIMA GRUPĖ, UAB manages retail chains MAXIMA (in the Baltic countries), STOKROTKA (in Poland), T MARKET (in Bulgaria), and the online food store BARBORA, operating in the Baltic countries.

MAXIMA GRUPĖ, UAB is part of the Vilniaus prekyba group of companies. Through its other subsidiary companies, Vilniaus prekyba controls investments in retail and pharmacy chains, restaurant chains, as well as real estate development and rental service companies in the Baltic countries, Sweden, Poland, and Bulgaria.