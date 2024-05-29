Vishay Intertechnology Adds Pick and Place Friendly SMD Lead Bending Option for AC05 and AC05-AT 5 W Cemented, Axial-Leaded Wirewound Resistors

MALVERN, Pa., May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that 5 W devices in its AC and AC-AT series of cemented, axial-leaded wirewound resistors are now available with a pick and place friendly SMD lead bending option, the WSZ lead form, that allows the devices to be used as surface-mount components. Offering excellent pulse capability, the Vishay Draloric AC05 WSZ and AEC-Q200 qualified AC05-AT WSZ are also offered in a non-inductive version AC05-NI WSZ for fast switching circuits.



Resistors with the WSZ lead form can be assembled on the PCB alongside other surface-mount components to improve the pick and place process, reduce assembly times, and lower costs. The devices will serve as snubber and inrush current limiting resistors for pre-charge / discharge applications in automotive and industrial electronics, energy meters, and white goods power supplies. For these applications, the resistors offer peak power up to 5 kW for a 1 μs pulse load and a broad range of resistance values from 0.10 Ω to 10 kΩ.

For challenging operating conditions, the AC05 WSZ and AC05-AT WSZ feature a robust, non-flammable silicone cement coating that conforms to UL 94 V-0. The resistors operate over a wide temperature range of -55 °C to +250 °C and offer a wirewound construction that meets the highest requirements against mechanical resistance and thermal shocks at high temperatures.

The RoHS-compliant, halogen-free devices offer tin-plated terminations for compatibility with lead (Pb)-free and lead (Pb)-containing soldering processes.

Samples and production quantities of the AC05 WSZ and AC05-AT WSZ are available now, with lead times of 12 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

