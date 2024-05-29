Nexans successfully completes a €575 million bond issuance

Nexans successfully completes a EUR 575 million bond issuance

_PRESS RELEASE_

Paris, May 29, 2024 – Nexans announces today the success of a bond issuance in an aggregate principal amount of EUR 575 million with a 5-year maturity and an annual interest rate of 4.125%.

Nexans has taken a significant leap forward with this bond issuance, which will be used to finance the acquisition subject to regulatory approvals from the relevant authorities announced in February 2024 of La Triveneta Cavi, an iconic player in the European medium- and low-voltage cable segments, and/or for general corporate purposes of the Group.

Nexans seized the opportunity offered by an active and favourable market environment and the transaction has been welcomed by institutional fixed income investors in France and abroad, confirming the market's confidence in the Group's credit quality.

Jean-Christophe Juillard, Deputy CEO and CFO of Nexans declared: “The success of this new bond issuance, the largest bond issuance by Nexans, confirms debt capital market confidence in the Group's electrification Pure Player strategy".

The bonds are rated BB+ by Standard & Poor’s and are admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris as from its issue date.

DISCLAIMER

This press release does not constitute an offer to subscribe to the bonds in or from any country or jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer would be unlawful under the applicable laws and regulations.

The distribution of this press release may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this press release comes should inform themselves about and observe any applicable legal and regulatory restrictions.

The bonds have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in “Regulation S” under the Securities Act) (the “U.S. Persons”) absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any other applicable securities laws.

About Nexans

For over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrifying the future. With approximately 28,500 people in 41 countries, the Group is paving the way to a new world of safe, sustainable and decarbonized electricity that is accessible to everyone. In 2023, Nexans generated €6.5 billion in standard sales. The Group is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services across four main business areas: Generation & Transmission, Distribution, Usage and Industry & Solutions. Nexans was the first company in its industry to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives, bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group is recognized on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and has committed to Net-Zero emissions by 2050 aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Nexans. Electrify the future.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.

For more information, please visit www.nexans.com

