Otus Partners with Exemplars to Enhance Math Instruction & Assessment

CHICAGO, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otus, a leader in K-12 student data and assessment solutions, is excited to announce a new partnership with Exemplars, a pioneer in standards-based performance tasks designed to improve assessment and instructional practices. This collaboration will provide educators with seamless access to Exemplars’ high-quality math performance tasks and rubrics within the Otus platform, enhancing the teaching and learning experience for students.

For over 30 years, Exemplars has been at the forefront of developing standards-based performance tasks to support educators in improving student outcomes. Their research-based, classroom-tested materials are designed to meet state, national, and Common Core standards, and are used by educators across 50 states and 33 countries.

Through this partnership, Otus users who have purchased Exemplars will now be able to track data from Exemplars' math performance tasks using rubrics within the Otus platform. This integration allows teachers to view and analyze student performance data on these tasks alongside other student data, such as state and national test results, providing a comprehensive understanding of student progress and needs. The performance tasks, available for grades K-8, help educators teach and assess problem-solving skills and are designed to develop critical thinking, reasoning, and communication skills needed to master 21st century challenges.

“We are thrilled to enhance how educators track data from Exemplars' rich performance tasks within the Otus platform,” said Phil Collins, Chief Customer Officer at Otus. “This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to empower educators with the tools they need to foster student success. By integrating Exemplars' resources within Otus, teachers can gain deeper insights into student performance and tailor their instruction to meet the needs of every learner.”

Through this partnership, Otus and Exemplars are committed to enhancing the educational experience by providing educators with the tools they need to prepare students for future challenges and ensure their success.

About Otus

Otus significantly improves the way we support students by providing an all-in-one platform for educators to gather, visualize, and act on student data to ensure every child – no matter their learning level or background – is on a trajectory to achieve their true potential. Otus was created and built for teachers, by teachers. It saves educators time through the streamlined integration of assessment, performance tracking, and third-party data, while its gradebook and dashboard reports make it easy for teachers, administrators, and families to understand each student’s growth. Otus has delivered improved results for more than 1 million learners. Learn more at otus.com.