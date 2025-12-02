Otus Acquires MindPrint Learning to Create the Industry's Most Comprehensive K-12 Student Profile Solution

CHICAGO, IL, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otus, the leading K-12 platform for student assessment, data, and insights, announced today the acquisition of MindPrint Learning, a company renowned for helping educators understand how students learn best and tailor instruction to their individual needs. The acquisition, advised by Tucker Capital on behalf of MindPrint Learning, follows a successful multiyear partnership and advances Otus’ mission to provide educators with a comprehensive, unified view of every student. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

With this acquisition, Otus will begin offering bundled or add-on pricing and bring MindPrint’s learner insights directly into Otus student profiles. Developed and validated by neuroscientists at the University of Pennsylvania’s Brain Behavior Lab, MindPrint objectively measures student learning strengths. Combined with academic, behavioral, and attendance data in Otus, these insights make it easier for educators to differentiate instruction individually or in groups and support both personalized and collaborative learning.

“From the beginning, our goal has been to give educators the full picture of every student,” said Chris Hull, Co-Founder and President of Otus. “MindPrint helps us take data-driven insights even further, offering a window into how students learn, not just what they have learned. Together, Otus and MindPrint create game-changing insights that support every student’s path to success.”

MindPrint empowers educators by identifying how each student processes information, manages tasks, and engages with learning, providing ready-to-use teaching strategies that leverage learners’ strongest skills and address their challenges. These strategies are grounded in decades of educational research and are designed to be used across classroom settings, from whole-group instruction to targeted interventions.

“Otus is the ideal home for MindPrint because we share the belief that great teaching starts with understanding the whole learner, because no two minds are alike,” said Nancy Weinstein, Founder of MindPrint Learning and Chief Innovation Officer of Otus. “This integration provides educators with insights into students’ agency, self-efficacy, and intrinsic motivation, making it easier to recognize and target their instructional needs.”

The acquisition solidifies Otus’ position as a comprehensive K-12 data solution, offering the industry’s most complete student profile to understand performance, monitor progress, and deliver differentiated instruction. While ensuring long-term continuity for current MindPrint users, the acquisition also paves the way for AI-driven Otus features that deliver deeper insights from MindPrint data and recommend the right MindPrint resources at the right time.

“This deal marries two leaders in the personalized learning space to provide educators with the complete picture they need to drive academic outcomes,” explained Catherine Cahn, Partner at Tucker Capital, who was lead advisor on the transaction.

To learn about how MindPrint Learning and Otus have collaborated to support student achievement, visit www.otus.com/about/partners/mindprint-learning.

For more information about MindPrint Learning’s research- and strengths-based approach to intervention and acceleration, visit www.mindprintlearning.com and stay connected to MindPrint on social media through LinkedIn and Facebook.

For more information about Otus’ award-winning assessment, data, and insights solutions, visit www.otus.com and stay connected to Otus on social media through Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

About MindPrint Learning

MindPrint is the only K-12 intervention and acceleration solution using norm-referenced cognitive data to identify student strengths and provides personalized strategies to meet the unique learning needs of every student. MindPrint is curriculum-agnostic and can be integrated with any normed achievement data to provide personalized learning plans to address learning gaps and improve academic outcomes. The MindPrint solution is used by hundreds of schools and tutoring organizations worldwide to raise achievement, develop learner agency, and support executive functions. MindPrint is the recipient of five National Science Foundation grants, a Lemnis grantee, a Full Scale grantee, and winner of numerous national awards for evidence-based instruction. Learn more at mindprintlearning.com.

About Otus

Otus, an award-winning edtech platform, empowers educators to maximize student performance with comprehensive solutions for K-12 assessment, data, and insights. Committed to student achievement and educational equity, Otus combines student data with powerful tools that provide educators, administrators, and families with the insights they need to make a difference. Built by teachers for teachers, Otus creates efficiencies in data management, assessments, and progress monitoring to help educators focus on what matters most—student success. Today, Otus partners with school districts nationwide to create informed, data-driven learning environments. Learn more at Otus.com.

About Tucker Capital

Founded in 1982, Tucker Capital is a strategic investment bank with a long-standing specialization in the knowledge economy, with a particular emphasis on the learning and skill-building sectors and empowering businesses that have a transformative impact on society.

