Otus Earns 1EdTech Data Privacy Certification

CHICAGO, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otus, a leading K-12 assessment, data, and insights solution, has earned the 1EdTech® Consortium’s certification for Data Privacy after completing a thorough vetting process of its student privacy policies, security safeguards, and data practices.

The certification confirms that Otus meets the expectations of the 1EdTech TrustEd Apps Data Privacy Rubric, a community-developed framework used by districts and edtech leaders to evaluate applications.

The rubric considers a range of factors, including:

Transparency in how policies are communicated and updated

Information required from users and how they can interact with their data

Back-end security measures, such as encryption, cookies, and authentication

Standards around third-party data sharing (Otus does not sell or rent user information)

Management of advertisements and ad tracking (Otus does not use targeted ads)

As part of the certification, 1EdTech conducted a thorough review of Otus’ Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy to ensure prioritization of student privacy and compliance with FERPA and other key regulations.

“Schools trust us with their most sensitive data, and we take that responsibility to heart," said Corey Maxey, Chief Technology Officer at Otus. "This certification is an important step in showing district leaders and families that Otus is dedicated to protecting student privacy at every level.”

The 1EdTech Data Privacy Certification is part of the TrustEd Apps program, a global effort to build an open and trusted educational ecosystem. Certified applications are listed in the TrustEd Apps Management Suite, where districts can easily verify which tools meet established privacy and security expectations. As a member of the 1EdTech Consortium, Otus collaborates closely with educators and other edtech suppliers to create standards and best practices that benefit everyone.

Building on this certification, Otus will next participate in 1EdTech’s Generative AI Data Rubric review, further documenting its commitment to transparency and privacy in the age of AI. Otus has also published its AI Terms of Use to provide clear guidance on its responsible use of emerging technologies.

About Otus

Otus, an award-winning edtech company, empowers educators to maximize student performance with a comprehensive K-12 assessment, data, and insights solution. Committed to student achievement and educational equity, Otus combines student data with powerful tools that provide educators, administrators, and families with the insights they need to make a difference. Built by teachers for teachers, Otus creates efficiencies in data management, assessment, and progress monitoring to help educators focus on what matters most—student success. Today, Otus partners with school districts nationwide to create informed, data-driven learning environments. Learn more at Otus.com.