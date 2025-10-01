Otus Named a 2025 CODiE Awards Finalist in Three Categories

Chicago, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otus, the leading K-12 assessment, data, and insights solution, is proud to announce it is a CODiE Awards finalist in the following categories: Best Emerging Education Technology Solution for Administrators, Best Formative Assessment Solution, and Best Summative Assessment Solution.

The CODiE Awards are the premier peer-recognized program celebrating innovation and excellence in technology. Each year, industry experts evaluate products for their innovation, impact, and overall value.

"Thinking back to when we started Otus in a classroom more than a decade ago, it is humbling to see how far we have come," said Chris Hull, Otus President and Co-Founder. "This recognition reflects the dedication of our team and the trust schools place in us. We are proud to play even a small role in helping educators and leaders focus less on systems and more on supporting kids."

The award for Best Emerging Education Technology Solution for Administrators recognizes the new and innovative technology solutions designed to solve an administrative problem or improve operational efficiency and processes. AI Insights, the embedded assistant within the Otus platform, empowers school leaders with instant answers to their most pressing questions about student performance. This innovation reimagines how administrators gather, interpret, and use data through real-time, accurate summaries and dashboards that allow them to track and analyze program performance and trends over time.

The Best Formative Assessment Solution category celebrates the most innovative and effective solutions for assessing student learning during the instructional process by providing real-time feedback, data-driven insights, and tools that help inform instructional decisions to improve student outcomes. Within the Otus platform, auto-scoring on multiple-choice, true/false, and short-answer questions provides instant results, while standards-aligned rubrics help educators give timely, meaningful feedback on open-ended tasks. In addition, analytics tools let educators view progress by student, question, or standard, instantly guiding reteaching or enrichment decisions. Educators can also group students by performance levels and assign tailored interventions.

The award for Best Summative Assessment Solution honors tools or platforms that provide accurate, reliable, and insightful assessments of student performance at the end of an instructional period. Otus supports high-quality summative assessments across all grade levels and subject areas. Educators can choose from over 1,000 standards-aligned Otus Proficiency Assessments in reading, language usage, and math. They can also access prebuilt assessments from leading curriculum providers—and, for complete flexibility, Otus allows teachers to create custom assessments with more than 50 tech-enhanced question types.

The winners will be announced on October 22, 2025. For more information about the CODiE Awards and to view all finalists across 76 unique categories, visit https://codieawards.com.

Otus, an award-winning edtech company, empowers educators to maximize student performance with a comprehensive K-12 assessment, data, and insights solution. Committed to student achievement and educational equity, Otus combines student data with powerful tools that provide educators, administrators, and families with the insights they need to make a difference. Built by teachers for teachers, Otus creates efficiencies in data management, assessment, and progress monitoring to help educators focus on what matters most—student success. Today, Otus partners with school districts nationwide to create informed, data-driven learning environments. Learn more at Otus.com.

