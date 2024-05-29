Chris Rayner Joins Newsweek as Head of Agency Relations, Business Development

NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Danielle Varvaro, Head of Advertising Sales at Newsweek, announced today the appointment of media and advertising industry leader Chris Rayner to Head of Agency Relations and Business Development. Chris will report directly to Danielle and will develop and maintain relationships with agencies and clients.



Rayner brings his extensive experience in the advertising and marketing industry, having worked at several prominent agencies throughout his career. His roles at prestigious agencies such as Publicis, IPG, and Omnicom involved developing comprehensive advertising and marketing strategies on a global scale.

At Newsweek, he will be responsible for developing agency relationships to advance and commercialize current products while working with leadership to identify and pursue strategic partnerships with industry associations, media outlets, influencers, and other relevant organizations.

“The addition of Chris Rayner will further advance our advertising team via his wealth of experience and proven track record in fostering strategic partnerships and driving business growth,” said Danielle Varvaro, Head of Advertising Sales of Newsweek. “Chris’ expertise and innovative approach will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our relationships and expand our reach in the industry. We are confident that his leadership will play a pivotal role in our ongoing success and future endeavors.”

"I am honored to join Newsweek as the Head of Agency Relations and Business Development. Newsweek is a prestigious brand that is deeply committed to fair and balanced reporting, and I am eager to contribute to its continued growth and success,” said Rayner. “I look forward to collaborating with the talented team to forge strong partnerships, drive innovative initiatives, and enhance our business development efforts. Together, we will work towards further solidifying Newsweek's position as a leader in the industry."

About Newsweek:

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 92-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

