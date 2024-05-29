Questex’s Sensors Converge Announces the 2024 Best of Sensors Awards Finalists

NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex ’s Sensors Converge and Fierce Electronics today unveils the 2024 Best of Sensors Awards finalists. The awards program honors the best in sensor technologies and the electronics ecosystem, people and companies. The awards program is part of the Sensors Converge event, which takes place June 24-26 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California.



Charlene Soucy, Senior Director, Technology – Sensors & Electronics said, “Congratulations to the Class of 2024 finalists. The judges were extremely impressed with the innovative products, technologies, teams, and people submitted. We look forward to bringing our community together June 24-26 to celebrate the best of the best in our industry at Sensors Converge.”

The 2024 Innovative Product of the Year Award finalists:

AI/Machine Learning

Lam Research Equipment Intelligence® Solutions by Lam Research

Classifying Pollutants using Industry’s Most Accurate Low-cost PM Sensor by Piera Systems

Neuton Auto TinyML Platform for Smart Sensors by Neuton.AI Inc

Spiking Neural Processor by Innatera

Ambarella’s N1 SoC Series by Ambarella

VL53L8CH Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor by STMicroelectronics

Automotive/Autonomous

Sonair - a Breakthrough 3D Ultrasonic Sensor for Autonomous Robotics by Sonair

Scantinel X-One FMCW LiDAR Module by Scantinel Photonics

AEye 4Sight Flex by AEye

TDK Ultrasonic Sensor Module by TDK

In-Cabin Wireless Intelligent Sensing by Pontosense Inc.

OX08D10 by Omnivision

Cleantech/Sustainability

LAYER®Vault by Dracula Technologies

235nm and 255nm Deep UVC LEDs and Detectors by Marktech Optoelectronics

MAX31334 by Analog Devices

TMCS1123 Hall-effect Current Sensor by Texas Instruments

Connectivity/LoRA Connectivity

Blecon: Enabling Sensor IoT Connectivity with Bluetooth Low Energy by Blecon

Hostless Dual Band Wi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth® Low Energy 5.3 / IEEE802.15.4 Module for Secured IoT Connection Alternative: Hostless Tri-radio Module for Secured IoT Connection by Murata Electronics

CC3301 by Texas Instruments



Edge Technology

Visual Servoing Using AI at the Edge with the MAX78000 Microcontroller by Analog Devices

Infineon hybrid Time of Flight (hToF) for next-generation smart robots by Infineon Technologies

MAX40109 Edge Sensor by Analog Devices

HiFi AI-Enabled Depth Sensor by Tangram Vision

HiveMQ Edge by HiveMQ

SOC AMR sensor by TSC Taiwan Semiconductor

Embedded Computing

Snapdragon X Elite Platform by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

PSOC™ Edge Microcontrollers by Infineon Technologies

Dojo Five Hardware in the Loop (HIL) Test Kit by Dojo Five

eXtremeDB/rt by McObject LLC

TS-4100 by embeddedTS



Industrial & Manufacturing

Next Generation High Precision 6DoF Inertial Sensor for Industrial Applications by Murata Electronics

Kurasense - Kurabo Industries Ltd. by Kurabo Industries Ltd.

deviceWISE® AI Visual Inspection by Telit Cinterion

Software configurable analog front end with universal inputs by NXP Semiconductor

HAL 3021 by TDK Corporation

Digi Connect® Sensor XRT-M with Digi Axess by Digi International

IoT

NOVELDA X7 Ultra-Low Power Presence Sensor by Novelda AS

Pontosense Silver Shield by Pontosense Inc.

Microchip ECC608 TrustMANAGER by Microchip

Ceva-Waves UWB by Ceva, Inc.

FG28 by Silicon Labs



MEMS

World’s First Navigation Grade, Multi-Axis, Chip Scale MEMs 3 Axis Accelerometer by MEI Micro, Inc.

LSM6DSV32X inertial measurement unit by STMicroelectronics

STCC4 – Miniature CO₂ sensor for indoor air quality applications by Sensirion AG

ADI’s Swiss Army Knife of Accelerometers by Analog Devices

InvenSense UltraSonic Time of Flight ICU-20201 by TDK Corporation

Auto Separation Acoustic Sensing with Vibration Resistant MEMS Acoustic Sensor by GMEMS Technologies, Inc.

Optical & Imaging

VD55G1 camera sensor by STMicroelectronics

Polar ID: Metasurface-based polarization imaging sensor solution for biometrics by Metalenz

Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max with Force Sensing by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Prophesee Metavision GenX320 Event-Based Vision Sensor by Prophesee

Power

EnerCera rechargeable battery by NGK Insulators, LTD.

TPS61299 by Texas Instruments

Wirelessly-Rechargeable, Perpetually-Powered, Maintenance-Free Thread & Matter Compliant Smart Home Sensor Technology by Powercast Corporation



Medical & Wearables

ZenVoice Bone: Ultimate Deep Noise Reduction Algorithm For TWS Earbuds by AiZip

BG27 by Silicon Labs

Canary Medical’s Canturio™ Tibial Extension (canturio™te) by Canary Medical



Product Award submissions were judged based on the value to the marketplace, the impact of the problems it solves or issues it addresses and the uniqueness of the design.

The 2024 Individual Award finalists are:

Executive of the Year

Alissa M. Fitzgerald, PhD, Founder and CEO, AMFitzgerald

Felix Heide, Head of Artificial Intelligence, Torc Robotics

Steven Tateosian, Senior Vice President and General Manager, MCUs, Infineon Technologies

Vijay Sankaran, CTO, Johnson Controls

Christopher Savoie, CEO and Co-Founder, Zapata AI

Tom Coughlin, President, IEEE

Woman of the Year

Rosa Chow, Vice President of Software Engineering, TDK Corporation

Lisa Su, CEO, AMD

Jackie Mattox, President & CEO, Women In Electronics

Fei-Fei Li, Co-Director, Stanford Artificial Intelligence Lab

Usha Varshney, Program Director, National Science Foundation

Helen Grenier, Co-Founder and CEO, iRobot and Tertill

Rising Star

Charlotte Savage-Pollock, Founder & CIO, HaiLa Technologies Inc.

Colleen Josephson, UC Santa Cruz

Quansan Yang, MIT

Ferdinando Frediani, Move-X

Jamie Lien, Archetype AI

Divya Garikapati, Wovn by Toyota

Startup of the Year

HaiLa Technologies, Inc.

Innatera

Scantinel Photonics GmbH

AIZip

Company of the Year

Microchip Technology

Torc Robotics

Acellent Technologies



Winners will be announced on June 25 at a special ceremony at Sensors Converge in Santa Clara.

Sensors Converge offers several registration options, including the VIP Pass, which provides access to the entire event including pre-conference workshops, Conference passes, and the Expo Hall Pass, which offers access to the Expo Hall. Advance registration rates are available now through June 21. For more information, visit: https://www.sensorsconverge.com/sensorsconvergecom/register

