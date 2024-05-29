Metagenomi to Present at the 2024 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metagenomi, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGX), a precision genetic medicines company committed to developing curative therapeutics for patients using its proprietary, comprehensive metagenomics-derived gene editing toolbox, today announced that Metagenomi CEO and Founder, Brian C. Thomas, will present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the conference taking place June 5-6.



A live webcast will be available on the "Events" page in the Investors section of the Company's website at https://ir.metagenomi.co/news-events/events. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Metagenomi

Metagenomi is a precision genetic medicines company committed to developing curative therapeutics for patients using its proprietary, comprehensive metagenomics-derived toolbox. Metagenomi is harnessing the power of metagenomics, the study of genetic material recovered from the natural environment, to unlock four billion years of microbial evolution to discover and develop a suite of novel editing tools capable of correcting any type of genetic mutation found anywhere in the genome. Its comprehensive genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems (including prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat associated transposases). Metagenomi believes its diverse and modular toolbox positions the company to access the entire genome and select the optimal tool to unlock the full potential of genome editing for patients. For more information, please visit https://​metageno​mi​.co.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward‐​Looking Statements

This press release contains​ “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Such statements, which are often indicated by terms such as​ “anticipate,”​ “believe,”​“could,” ​“estimate,” ​“expect,”​ “goal,”​ “intend,”​ “look forward to,” ​“may,”​ “plan,” ​“potential,” ​“predict,”​ “project,” ​“should,” ​“will,” ​“would” and similar expressions, include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock value. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks relating to our growth strategy; our ability to obtain, perform under, and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; risks relating to the timing of starting and completing clinical trials; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; our dependence on third party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in​ “Risk Factors,” in our most recent Form 10‑K and our most recent Form 10-Q on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), as well as subsequent filings we make with the SEC. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law, and we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Investor Contact:

Simon Harnest

CIO, SVP Investor Relations

simon@​metagenomi.​co

Media Contact:

Ashlye Hodge

Communications Manager

ashlye@​metagenomi.​co