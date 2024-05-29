Hain Celestial to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

HOBOKEN, N.J., May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hain Celestial Group (Nasdaq: HAIN), a leading global health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living through better-for-you brands, today announced participation in three upcoming investor conferences.



On June 5, 2024, Wendy Davidson, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Lee Boyce, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel 2024 Cross Sector Insight Conference at 8:35 a.m. E.T.





On June 6, 2024, Wendy Davidson, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the William Blair 44 th Annual Growth Stock Conference at 10:40 a.m. C.T.





Annual Growth Stock Conference at 10:40 a.m. C.T. On Wednesday, June 12, 2024, Wendy Davidson, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Lee Boyce, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 4th Annual Evercore ISI Consumer and Retail Conference at 1:15 p.m. E.T.



Live webcasts of the events will be available through the company’s corporate website, www.Hain.com, under the “Investors” section. A replay of the webcasts will be archived on the company’s website.

About The Hain Celestial Group

Hain Celestial Group is a leading health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living for people, communities and the planet through better-for-you brands. For more than 30 years, our portfolio of beloved brands has intentionally focused on delivering nutrition and well-being that positively impacts today and tomorrow. Headquartered in Hoboken, N.J., Hain Celestial’s products across snacks, baby/kids, beverages, meal preparation, and personal care, are marketed and sold in over 75 countries around the world. Our leading brands include Garden Veggie™ snacks, Terra® chips, Garden of Eatin’® snacks, Earth’s Best® and Ella’s Kitchen® baby and kids foods, Celestial Seasonings® teas, Joya® and Natumi® plant-based beverages, Greek Gods® yogurt, Cully & Sully®, Imagine® and New Covent Garden® soups, Yves® and Linda McCartney’s® (under license) meat-free, and Alba Botanica® natural sun care, among others. For more information, visit hain.com and LinkedIn.

Investor Relations Contact:

Alexis Tessier

Investor.Relations@hain.com