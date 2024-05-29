ANI Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2024 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

BAUDETTE, Minn., May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANI or the Company) (Nasdaq: ANIP) today announced that Nikhil Lalwani, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2024 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York City as follows:



Date: June 5, 2024 Time: 4:30 ET Webcast: Click Here

To schedule a 1x1 meeting with the Company, please contact your Jefferies representative.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) is a diversified biopharmaceutical company serving patients in need by developing, manufacturing, and marketing high-quality branded and generic prescription pharmaceutical products, including for diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company is focused on delivering sustainable growth by scaling up its Rare Disease business through its lead asset Purified Cortrophin® Gel, strengthening its Generics business with enhanced research and development capabilities, delivering innovation in Established Brands, and leveraging its U.S. based manufacturing footprint. For more information, please visit our website www.anipharmaceuticals.com.

Investor Relations:

Lisa M. Wilson, In-Site Communications, Inc.

T: 212-452-2793

E: lwilson@insitecony.com

Source: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.