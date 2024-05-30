SIKA RECEIVED SBTi VALIDATION FOR ITS NET-ZERO TARGETS

Sika’s near and long-term emissions reduction targets, aiming for net-zero emissions by 2050, have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)1. This important achievement underscores Sika’s commitment to sustainability and its proactive role in decarbonizing the construction and automotive industries.

By 2032, Sika is committed to reducing its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 50.4% compared to the 2022 baseline, for scope 1 and scope 2 emissions, whilst advancing its growth strategy. These include direct emissions from owned or controlled sources, as well as indirect emissions from purchased electricity, steam, heating, and cooling. Over the same period, the company is also committed to reducing its scope 3 emissions by 30%, which includes all other indirect emissions in the value chain, such as those from purchased goods and services, upstream and downstream transportation, and waste disposal. The combined emissions reduction target for scopes 1, 2, and 3 is 30.4% by 2032 and 90% by 2050. Sika will report annually on its progress towards meeting these targets.

Graphic 1 Sika’s near and long-term emissions reduction targets to reach net zero by 2050.

1 The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a collaboration between the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), the United Nations Global Compact, the We Mean Business Coalition, the World Resources Institute (WRI), and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). SBTi develops standards, tools, and guidance that enable companies to set greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets in line with the levels needed to limit global warming and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Patricia Heidtman, Chief Innovation and Sustainability Officer: "We are proud to have received the SBTi validation for our net-zero targets. By actively working with our partners, suppliers, and customers, we are driving industry-wide initiatives to mitigate climate change and open up new business opportunities. This reassures us that we are on the right path to delivering sustainable solutions that meet today’s needs without compromising the future."

For Sika, addressing climate change is vital for the planet, as well as for business resilience and long-term success. By developing and providing sustainable solutions, Sika will continue to drive both its own and its customers’ journey to net zero.

For more information on Sika’s net-zero targets, please visit:

Sika’s Way to Net Zero

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and automotive industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 103 countries around the world and, in over 400 factories, produces innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in enabling the transformation of the construction and vehicle industries toward greater environmental compatibility. With more than 33,000 employees, the company generated sales of CHF 11.2 billion in 2023.

