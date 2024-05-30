ZETADISPLAY AB (publ) INTERIM REPORT 1 JANUARY – 31 MARCH 2024







Q1 Interim report JANUARY – MARCH 2024 for ZetaDisplay AB (publ) is now available at ir.zetadisplay.com

Report summary:



JANUARY – MARCH 2024

SaaS revenue increased by 21.7% to SEK 60.9 (50.0) million

Excluding the impact of acquisitions, the increase in SaaS revenue was 11.5%

Net sales increased by 6.4% to SEK 127.2 (119.6) million

Proforma net sales, including newly acquired Beyond, amounted to SEK 148.5 (147.1)

million

million Gross margin remained stable at 60% (60%)

Adjusted EBITDA was SEK 12.8 (10.1) million

CEO comment

STRONG SAAS GROWTH IN THE FIRST QUARTER

Net sales for the quarter amounted to SEK 127.2 (119.6) million. SaaS revenue was SEK 60.9 (50.0) million and represented 47.8% (41.8%) of net sales. Proforma net sales amounted to SEK 148.5 (147.1) million. Reported EBITDA before restructuring costs was SEK 5.4 (3.8) million. Adjusted for Hanover costs and other non-recurring items, EBITDA amounted to SEK 12.8 (10.1) million.

The first quarter of 2024 showcased robust growth in SaaS revenue and sustained gross margin,

Additionally, our funnels of new projects are steadily increasing, reflecting the growing interest in our services.

Despite encountering delays in some of the planned NRR projects going into Q2, our overall momentum remains strong. Notably we realized a significant growth in adjusted EBITDA equal to 27%.

Our new CFO, Claes Pedersen, started in February and brings with him a wealth of experience that will facilitate our efforts to upscale and effectively manage a larger multi- national organization with higher complexity.

During the quarter we dedicated time to prepare for our strategic acquisition of Beyond Digital Solutions Ltd, that took place on April 9. This acquisition gives ZetaDisplay direct access and presence in one of the largest and most advanced digital signage markets in Europe, as well as an interesting set of UK customers and a highly competent and motivated UK team.

The Austrian company PeakMedia Digital Signage GmbH, acquired in September 2023, is performing well and is demonstrating strong growth, while integration proceeds as planned within key areas such as software platform, marketing, finance and HR.

OUTLOOK

Our long-term plan and investment initiatives for growth continue by executing on our 2024 strategic growth transformation plan and upscaling of key areas in our organization. We expect recent acquisitions to yield additional growth in the medium term together with an increased focus on organic growth.

As always, we maintain our commitment to prioritizing and investing in activities that foster long-term growth and enhance our focus on customer satisfaction.

I would like to thank all our co-workers for their tireless commitment to our customers and thank our customers for their continued trust.

Malmö, 30 May 2024

This information is information that ZetaDisplay AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Anders Olin, at 08:00 CET on 30 May 2024

- Full Q1 report attached and available at https://ir.zetadisplay.com/financial-reports -





For further questions, please contact:



Anders Olin, President & CEO

Mobile: +46 076-101 14 88

E-Mail: anders.olin@zetadisplay.com

Claes Pedersen, CFO

Mobile: +45 23-68 86 58

E-Mail: claes.pedersen@zetadisplay.com

ABOUT ZETADISPLAY

20 years of leadership and innovation in digital signage.

ZetaDisplay was founded 2003 in Sweden as one of the early pioneers of digital signage. We are one of the leading European corporations in the digital signage market and a leading force in the European digital signage industry. Our proprietary software platform, digital business development and consulting services, innovative digital signage solutions, and creative concepts regularly inspire- influence and guide millions of people every day in retail environments, in restaurants, on advertising screens, in factories, on trains, on cruise ships, in stadiums, in workplaces and in all types of public spaces indoor and outdoor. ZetaDisplay is one of the largest leading European digital signage companies with direct operations in eight European countries and the US with 120,000 active installations in over 50 countries, across all major continents where we are the business partner of choice for many of the worlds most respected blue-chip brands and companies.

ZetaDisplay is based in Malmö-Sweden, has a turnover of SEK +500 million and employs approx. 240 co-workers. ZetaDisplay is owned by the investment company Hanover Investors. More information at www.ir.zetadisplay.com and www.hanoverinvestors.com.

Attachment