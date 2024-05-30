Hoylu AB Publishes the Interim Report for January – March 2024

FIRST THREE MONTHS 2024

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), including long-term service contracts, increased to MSEK 59.8 during the period, up 15% from Q1 2023.

Revenue for the first three months of 2024 was MSEK 14.1 (12.7), an increase of 11% compared to the first three months of 2023.

EBITDA for the three months of 2024 was negative MSEK 2.9 compared to negative MSEK 5.5 in the first three months of 2023.





