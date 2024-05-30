Fortude and Accure join forces to enhance Infor M3 and CloudSuite experience for Europe

Management of business documents is a crucial component of the digital transformation and Infor Cloud journey.

The Accure-Fortude partnership will secure an effective and sustainable process for handling of all business documents, labels and reports for customers.

London ,United Kingdom, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Fortude, a leading global enterprise and digital technology solutions company, announces its strategic partnership with Accure, a prominent provider of output solutions for Infor M3. This partnership is aimed at enhancing the Infor M3 and CloudSuite experience for users by combining Accure's innovative solutions with Fortude's expertise in Infor implementations.

Accure AB offers a comprehensive output suite for Infor M3, while the Accure Cloud for M3 seamlessly extends Infor M3's output capabilities to the Cloud. Commenting on the partnership, Henrik Billgren, Senior Advisor and Board Member from Accure AB noted, “We are delighted to partner with Fortude to enable Infor users around the globe to seamlessly manage their outputs from M3 when they transition to the Cloud. Users can leverage our solution to design, produce, distribute and track both printed and electronic documents and reports, at every stage of the output process. Businesses can now streamline their document management processes and enhance operational efficiency.”

Fortude has a strong track record of helping several global companies move their business operations to Infor M3 and CloudSuite. The company is focused on building strong strategic partnerships with global technology solution providers like Accure to help Infor users accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. Frederic Champalbert, Chief Revenue Officer – Europe/UK from Fortude expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “We are excited to partner with Accure to deliver enhanced capabilities to our customers. By leveraging Accure's cutting-edge solutions, we can further optimize the Infor M3 experience and maximize the value of their Infor M3 and CloudSuite investments. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to delivering digital solutions that matter to our customers.”

The partnership between Fortude and Accure represents a significant step forward and offers Infor M3 users with the right tools to make the leap to the Cloud. Together, the two companies are excited to help businesses better manage their document output processes, paving the way for greater efficiency, productivity, and growth.







