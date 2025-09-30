Fortude secures major Solutions Partner achievement with Analytics on Microsoft Azure Specialization

New York, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortude, a global digital solutions leader, announced that it has achieved the sought-after Analytics on Microsoft Azure specialization, reinforcing its status as a Cloud & AI platforms solutions provider. The milestone underscores its growing alliance with Microsoft and validates Fortude’s deep experience in planning and delivering analytics solutions on Microsoft Azure.

The specialization will help Fortude further amplify the value it delivers to customers and enable them to leverage the full breadth of their data assets to help build transformative and secure analytical solutions at enterprise scale.

The specialization was awarded to Fortude after a comprehensive Microsoft-commissioned audit, evaluating delivery, skills, customer success, and processes, underpinned by proven global performance.

"Obtaining this Microsoft specialization is a major achievement that would not be possible without a comprehensive multi-year experience in delivering Azure-based projects and an exceptionally strong team of architects and engineers," said Gogula Aryalingam, AVP – Data and AI at Fortude. "This specialization reaffirms our position as a one-stop-shop for data & AI transformative programs and supports our efforts in driving more sales opportunities in this area."

The Analytics on Microsoft Azure specialization allows partners with an active Solutions Partner for Data & AI (Azure) designation to further differentiate their organizations, validate their capabilities, and build stronger connections with customers through their ability to plan and deliver tailored Microsoft analytics solutions using Microsoft Fabric, Azure Synapse Analytics, Azure Data Lake Storage, Azure Data Factory, Azure Databricks, and other Azure data technologies.

This marks Fortude’s first Microsoft specialization, following the Digital and App Innovation (Azure) designation earned just a few months ago, all within the past six months. It reflects the accelerating collaboration between Fortude and Microsoft as the company looks to expand on further solution partner designations in the coming year.

