Canada is undergoing a fragmented clean energy transition with radically different levels of provincial effort: report

TORONTO, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada is experiencing a heavily fragmented energy transition with consequences for household affordability and economic development, finds a new Clean Energy Canada scorecard that ranks provincial efforts to help citizens and businesses shift to clean energy.



While provincial action ranges greatly, it's clear that provinces in general need to step up—some a lot more than others. Since 2016, 80% of climate spending in Canada has been at the federal level, despite the fact that the federal government is responsible for roughly 20% of all public spending. With an uncertain future facing a number of nationwide climate measures, the provincial fragmentation that exists today could grow even more acute tomorrow.

On the positive end of the spectrum, Quebec is leading the pack with an A grade thanks to its support for EVs and heat pumps and a growing battery supply chain. B.C. also scores well on clean buildings and transportation, but poor electricity planning earns it a B overall.

On the other hand, Alberta and Saskatchewan—the only two provinces to receive D grades—are failing to live up to their potential in a significant way. Despite being the wind and solar capital of Canada, Alberta has imposed restrictions on renewable power development, a recent move that is already scaring off investment.

Ontario, meanwhile, received good grades for its industrial strategy after making big moves to expand its EV supply chain, but it ultimately scored a C due to weaker efforts around clean transportation and buildings. And next door, Manitoba’s brand new EV rebate improved its clean transportation score, helping it become the only Prairie province to earn a C.

Finally, living up to its small but mighty reputation, P.E.I. is the regional winner in Atlantic Canada, receiving a B for strong levels of support provided to residents to adopt cost-saving EVs and heat pumps.

To see how the grades break down and how Clean Energy Canada came up with its criteria, check out Making the Grade .

