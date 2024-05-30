Publication of a Company Description

Kaldvík (Ice Fish Farm) has published a Company Description in relation to the

admission to trading of the Company's Affiliated Shares on Nasdaq First North

Growth Market Iceland. The Company Description, dated 24 May 2024 is attached.

Certified Adviser

The Certified Adviser who is responsible for guiding and supporting the company

during the listing process is Arion Bank hf., reg. no. 581008-0150, Borgartún 19, 105 Reykjavík

(hereafter referred to as the “Certified Adviser” or “Arion Bank”), which is a

member of and has an agreement with Nasdaq Iceland hf., is the Certified Adviser

for the Company in its application and listing process on First North. Arion

Bank holds a full banking license under the Icelandic Act on Financial

Undertakings No. 161/2002 and is regulated by the Financial Supervisory

Authority of the Central Bank of Iceland.

Contacts:

Guðmundur Gíslason, CEO of Kaldvík (ICE FISH FARM): +354 896 0426

Róbert Róbertsson, CFO of Kaldvík (ICE FISH FARM): +354 843 0086













