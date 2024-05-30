Twist Your Tastebuds Three Ways: Good Supply Cannabis Brand Launches ‘Twisted’ All-In-One Vapes

TORONTO, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, today announced the highly anticipated Good Supply® ‘Twisted’ All-In-One (“AIO”) Vapes hitting the market, offering a revolutionary way to experience its delicious vape flavours. With the ability to switch between complimentary flavours or combining them for a “twist” – creating a unique third flavour experience of the two flavours enjoyed together, Good Supply has a jam packed vape with a series of unique flavour possibilities all-in-one, ready to go for consumers looking for variety that packs a punch.



With the new Twisted All-in-One vape, consumers can select from three mouthwatering combinations:

Purple Monkey & Frozen Watermelon: The grape goodness of Purple Monkey and the refreshing fruity coolness of Frozen Watermelon collide in a category-five flavour storm, available in 2 x 0.6g.

Orange Swirl & Strawberry Freeze : The indulgent creamy citrusy flavours of Orange Swirl and the fresh juicy cooling experience of Strawberry Freeze combine to create a blend of citrus, fruity and vanilla goodness available in 2 x 0.6g.

Mango Passionfruit & Guava Sunrise: Launching later this summer to join the collection, this additional vape features a blend of Mango Passionfruit and Guava Sunrise, featuring the ultimate tropical tornado available in 2 x 0.6g.



Each Twisted vape is filled to the brim with 1.2g of flavoured distillate for a potent total 1,000mg of THC, delivering a satisfying experience with every puff. The rechargeable battery provides long-lasting enjoyment, allowing users to savour every last drop of flavor. Consumers can mix and match two fantastic flavours or combine them into a unique twist for a customized vaping experience.

Quick recap on the product details:

Single Flavours or Twisted: Consumers can easily switch between primary flavours of this 1.2g vape that can be enjoyed on their own or combine them for a third unique blend with the push of a button.

Charged Up : Rechargeable battery ensures maximum usage and lessens environmental footprint of wasted devices.

Green You Can Feel Good About: Over 131,000kg of plastic diverted from landfills annually from the use of Good Supply's hemp tube packaging across its products, plus reforestation efforts through Printreleaf™ partnership.



Disclaimer: Twisted vapes are intended for adult use only. Please consume responsibly and in accordance with local regulations.

Good Supply’s Twisted AIO vapes redefine the convenience of their consumer vaping experience while supporting the minimization of repurchases to help to reduce waste across the Canadian cannabis market. Embracing the mindset of ‘Green You Can Feel Good About’, and as part of their larger “Feel Good Highs” strategy, Good Supply consistently re-enforces the notion that consumers can feel good about every aspect of their cannabis purchase, from the product to the packaging that comes with it.

TWISTED All-in-One vapes will be available across Canada starting this summer. For more information on where to find Good Supply, check out www.goodsupplycannabis.com.

About Good Supply

Good Supply is one of Canada's leading cannabis brands and has been recognized as #1 in flower, and best-selling pre-rolls, vapes, and concentrates, and has become a favourite among consumers and budtenders. At Good Supply, good is the new great. Rooted in classic strains that punch above their weight, Good Supply delivers consistent, hard-hitting quality at affordable prices. Explore classic cannabis strains, innovative formats, and new flavours – we’re always up for a good time.

To learn more about Good Supply and its latest product launches, visit www.goodsupplycannabis.com and follow @goodsupplycannabis.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with four distinct and complementary business segments including medical and adult-use cannabis, medical distribution, wellness foods, and beverage-alcohol. Tilray Brands is on a mission to change people’s lives for the better – one person at a time - by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life, enhanced by moments of connection and wellbeing. Patients and consumers trust Tilray Brands to be the most responsible, trusted and market leading cannabis and consumer products company in the world with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality, and beloved brands that address the needs of the consumers, customers, and patients we serve. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, today Tilray Brands’ unprecedented and diversified production platform supports a portfolio of best-in-class brands in over 20 countries including comprehensive adult-use and medical cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages across North America, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.

For more information on Tilray Brands, visit Tilray Brands, Inc. and follow @Tilray on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company’s ability to commercialize new and innovative products worldwide and achieve listed sustainability forecasts. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

