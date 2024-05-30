Fiverr Teams Up with Interior Design Expert and CEO Bobby Berk As New Brand Ambassador Offering Limited Edition Consultations and Exclusive Content





NEW YORK, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, today announced an exciting new partnership with interior design expert and CEO Bobby Berk. As a new brand ambassador, Bobby Berk will be featured in exclusive content featuring design tips and insights on how he and his team work and offer limited edition consultations to three individuals or businesses to transform their home or office spaces.

The partnership, a coveted Limited Edition consultation with Bobby Berk, an Emmy-winning design expert, TV host, and CEO of his eponymous design firm, will run from June 3-17, 2024 when individuals and businesses can apply online for a free, personalized, 45-minute interior design session to help transform their space.

“As a business owner and interior designer, I’m always looking to team up with the best talent while also constantly being asked for design advice,” said Bobby Berk, CEO of Bobby Berk “This partnership gives me the best of both worlds, using the Fiverr platform as a one-stop shop for my business needs while also providing design advice through these unique consultations.”

“CEOs and experts like Bobby Berk, who are operating multiple businesses and projects at a time are often looking for efficient ways to work while also staying flexible as they grow,” said Matti Yahav, Chief Marketing Officer at Fiverr. “This Limited Edition consultation showcases how Fiverr enables professionals and businesses to get access to specialized experts, like Bobby Berk, one of the most famous interior designers in the industry today.”



The Limited Edition consultation with Bobby Berk is featured on Fiverr, which serves as a premier destination for freelancers and businesses to start doing, growing, and succeeding in their careers and work. Individuals and businesses interested in working with Bobby Berk can see his Fiverr profile and apply for a coveted, free 45-minute interior design consultation between June 3-17, 2024 online at https://www.fiverr.com/bobby . Fans can also find Bobby’s exclusive design tips and videos on Fiverr and social media ( Instagram and TikTok ), featuring his expert advice on choosing furniture and textures for any space and a peek into how he and his team work. To be eligible for a design consultation with Bobby Berk, applicants must be a Fiverr user or create a Fiverr username and must reside in the United States, United Kingdom, France, or Germany. Three winners will be selected and announced on July 1, 2024.

About Fiverr

Fiverr’s mission is to change how the world works together. We exist to democratize access to talent and to provide talent with access to opportunities so anyone can grow their business, brand, or dreams. From small businesses to Fortune 500, over 4 million customers worldwide worked with freelance talent on Fiverr in the past year, ensuring their workforces remain flexible, adaptive, and agile. With Fiverr Business Solutions, large companies can find the right talent and tools, tailored to their needs to help them thrive and grow. On Fiverr, you can find over 700 skills, ranging from programming to 3D design, digital marketing to content creation, from video animation to architecture.

About Bobby Berk

Emmy-winning Bobby Berk is a design expert and TV host known for his work transforming lives and living spaces on Netflix’s Queer Eye. Bobby leads his eponymous multi-faceted brand, including comprehensive lifestyle destination BobbyBerk.com . His design firm has quickly become a leader in the home building industry, and in 2020, Architectural Digest crowned Bobby as one of the “most famous interior designers working today”. Most recently, Bobby released his first book, Right at Home: How Good Design Is Good For The Mind , available now.

Press Contacts

Jenny Chang

Siobhan Aalders

press@fiverr.com