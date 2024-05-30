Anaqua Annual User Experience Conference to Feature Keynotes from Microsoft, SAP, USPTO, and More

BOSTON, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anaqua, the leading provider of innovation and intellectual property (IP) management technology, today announces a lineup of top-tier IP speakers and panelists for its 15th annual Anaqua Experience Conference (AEC). The event, taking place in Boston, MA, from June 24-27, 2024, will bring together IP and business leaders from across the globe to share knowledge and experiences, and to discuss the future of IP – with a particular focus on the impact of AI in the industry.



Attendees will hear from industry experts, engage in networking events, and participate in Anaqua-led training sessions, learning new features in AQX® 11 – Anaqua’s most significant IP management platform release in 20 years – to help further optimize their IP management processes.

“This is an exciting time for the IP industry as we embrace new technologies, including AI, which could have far-reaching effects on how the industry operates,” said Bob Romeo, CEO of Anaqua. “We are proud to bring together the most innovative companies and law firms across the globe at our client conference. By connecting the entire IP community, we can move forward together to address our industry’s new issues and developments.”

Kicking off the conference is a keynote presentation from former Under Secretary of Commerce and USPTO Director David Kappos, Co-Chair of Cravath’s Intellectual Property Practice, on the macro-level trends shaping the future of IP. Other conference keynotes will delve into the specific effects of AI for IP, and will include:

Olga V. Mack - Renowned general counsel, IP attorney, digital transformation executive, author, and Above the Law + ACC Docket Legal Tech & Future of Law columnist, discussing the increasing value of human time in the age of advanced AI.

& columnist, discussing the increasing value of human time in the age of advanced AI. Stephen R. Perry - Creative Director at Bailey Brand Consulting , examining the impact of AI on the creative process and brand development.

, examining the impact of AI on the creative process and brand development. Panel Discussion - Exploring the balance of risks, value, and efficacy when deploying AI in IP practice, featuring Raghu Chinagudabha of Microsoft; Sunjay Mohan of SAP; and Matthew Sked of the USPTO.



“What’s always so rewarding about The Anaqua Experience Conference is watching this global community of industry professionals, who are passionate about the advancement of IP, share their thoughts, insights, and experiences in a truly collaborative and interactive environment,” said Aileen Buchanan, Vice President, Client Success of Anaqua.

The conference will also host several sessions by many IP industry leaders, including:

Thomas H. Walls - Bausch Health Companies

Beth McGraw - Eli Lilly and Company

Gitte Berthelsen Lerche and Ana-Maria Macovetchi - Novo Nordisk

Tomoe Itoh - Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Will Federspiel - Reebok

Elizabeth Swift - RTX Corporation

Camylle Wnek - Techtronic Industries (TTI)



The 2024 AEC will be held at the Renaissance Boston Waterfront Hotel, starting with a welcome reception on the evening of June 24, a full day of training sessions on June 25, followed by a series of presentations and panel discussions through to June 27. Registration remains open until June 25.

To register for the event, visit https://cvent.me/RY7ZLg .

About Anaqua

Anaqua, Inc. is a premier provider of integrated intellectual property (IP) management technology solutions and services for corporations and law firms. Its IP management software solutions, AQX® and PATTSY WAVE®, both offer best practice workflows with big data analytics and tech-enabled services to create an intelligent environment designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making, and streamline IP operations, tailored to each segment’s need. Today, nearly half of the top 100 U.S. patent filers and global brands, as well as a growing number of law firms worldwide use Anaqua’s solutions. Over one million IP executives, attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and innovators use the platform for their IP management needs. The company’s global operations are headquartered in Boston, with offices across the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Australia. For additional information, please visit anaqua.com, or on Anaqua's LinkedIn.

