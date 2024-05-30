New study identifies higher risk of depression and anxiety among young men, gay or bisexual, and racialized Canadian men

43% of young men aged 19-29 are at risk of depression

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s leading men’s health organization is raising the alarm bells when it comes to the state of men’s mental health. New research finds young men, gay and bisexual, and racialized men are at a significantly higher risk for depression and anxiety.

The study conducted by Intensions Consulting surveyed 2,070 Canadian men aged 19 or older. Key results show a concerning trend in specific groups of men:

The risk of moderate-to-severe depression is significantly higher in men aged 19 to 29 (43%), racialized men (30%) and gay or bisexual men (28%) compared to the broader male population (18%).



Moderate-to-high anxiety is significantly higher in men aged 19 to 29 (57%), gay or bisexual men (45%), and racialized men (42%) compared to the broader male population (30%).

“These statistics cannot be ignored–anxiety and depression are affecting certain populations of men significantly more than others,” says Dr. David Kuhl, a men’s health clinician & researcher. “Calling attention to how pervasive mental health challenges are within these populations is the first step towards changing behaviours. Mental health doesn’t belong to the individual, it belongs to families and communities.”

CMHF is committed to supporting these populations with programs that improve mental health outcomes, including the MindFit Toolkit . The free, online resource connects men and their families to self-assessment tools, virtual counselling, and expert advice to help manage stress, anxiety and depression.

“The research points to the continued, urgent need for action by all of us to reach out and support young men and those in racialized and 2SLGBTQIA+ communities,” says Kenton Boston, CMHF President & CEO. “The Foundation and its partners are working to educate and advocate for men and their families and ensure there are no barriers to being able to live healthy, full and productive lives, in all Canadian communities.”

June is International Men’s Health Month, celebrated by CMHF with a campaign called Move for Your Mental Health–encouraging the benefits of exercise and providing resources on how to start moving more.

Learn more about CMHF’s mental health programming and how you can help improve the lives of men and their families at menshealthfoundation.ca.



About Canadian Men’s Health Foundation

Celebrating 10 years, the Canadian Men’s Health Foundation (CMHF) is a registered, national charity with a mission to inspire men and their families to live healthier lives. The statistics around men’s health in Canada are alarming; 70% of men’s health problems can be prevented by adopting healthy lifestyles. Learn more at menshealthfoundation.ca and dontchangemuch.ca.

About the Study

The Intensions Consulting study was conducted in Canada between March 5 and 10, 2024. The sample was stratified to ensure its composition reflected the underlying distribution of the population as determined by 2021 Census data. The online survey was administered in French and English and used validated mental health measures, including The Overall Anxiety Severity and Impairment Scale (OASIS) and the Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9). A traditional probability sample of comparable size would have produced results considered accurate to within plus or minus 2.2 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

