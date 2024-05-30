Bionano Announces Robust Presence at Upcoming Cytogenetics Conferences ESHG and ACC with 39 Scientific Presentations and Posters Highlighting the Utility of the Optical Genome Mapping Workflow

A record 31 scientific presentations and posters at the 2024 European Society for Human Genetics (ESHG) Annual Conference and 8 scientific presentations and posters at the 2024 American Cytogenomics Conference (ACC) will highlight the application of optical genome mapping (OGM) in genetic disorder, rare disease, and cancer research applications



SAN DIEGO, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced the Company’s robust participation at two upcoming cytogenetics conferences, the 2024 European Society for Human Genetics (ESHG) Annual Conference and the 2024 American Cytogenomics Conference (ACC), with a record 39 scientific presentations and posters across the two conferences that highlight the utility of the Company’s OGM workflow for applications in genetic disease, cancer, and rare disease research and discussing the latest advances to the Company’s suite of products, including the high throughput Stratys system and VIA software.

ESHG brings together industry and academic professionals annually to discuss new technologies and advances in the field of human genetics. ESHG sessions will take place June 1-4, 2024 virtually and in Berlin, Germany.

ACC is a biennial conference focused on new technologies and advances in the field of cytogenetics. ACC will be held June 2-5, 2024 in Norfolk, Virginia.

Bionano will host a sponsored session at ESHG featuring an overview of the Company’s OGM workflow delivered by Bionano’s chief medical officer, Dr. Alka Chaubey, a presentation from Dr. Laura Batlle Masó at Vall d’Hebron Institute of Research (Spain) on OGM’s potential utility in resolving hereditary angioedema (HAE) cases, a presentation from Dr. Bart van der Sanden at Radboud UMC (Netherlands) covering how OGM may be useful for the detection of SVs relevant to rare disease, and a presentation from Marlene Ek at Karolinska Institute (Sweden) highlighting OGM’s ability to unveil more cytogenomic insights into multiple myeloma samples than traditional cytogenetic methods.

At ACC, a sponsored session will feature Dr. Mike Gallagher, market development manager at Bionano, highlighting OGM’s ability to enhance detection of pathogenic variants and to advance genetic disease research. Dr. Gallagher will also introduce the latest innovations in the OGM workflow, including the Stratys system and VIA software.

Erik Holmlin, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Bionano, stated, “We are excited to see the progress that the global OGM community is making, which is highlighted by the growth in the number of scientific posters and presentations on OGM from the last time the ESHG and ACC conferences were held. We believe this expansion demonstrates the increased customer adoption of OGM, with routine and repeated utilization for innovative research into genetic disorders, cancer and rare disease.”

ESHG scientific presentations and poster sessions:

Scientific presentations and poster sessions on OGM at ESHG take place in the exhibition halls unless otherwise noted.

Abstract/

Poster

Number Title Authors Presented P14.015.A Deciphering a complex short size RERE rearrangement: importance of combined approaches for duplication interpretation Fauqueux J. June 2, 2024

10:15-11:15 AM CEST P01.065.A A Canadian lab’s experience using optical genome mapping to clinically genotype hematological neoplasms Hamadeh Z. June 2, 2024

10:15-11:15 AM CEST P03.025.A Characterization of a complex rearrangement between three chromosomes in a fetus with skeletal anomalies by optical genome mapping Heinrich U. June 2, 2024

10:15-11:15 AM CEST P16.077.A Accurate identification of pathogenic structural variants guided by multi-platform comparison Moeinzadeh M. June 2, 2024

10:15-11:15 CEST P01.163.B Deciphering the molecular complexity of the IKZF1 plus profile using optical genome mapping Lühmann J. June 2, 2024

16:45-17:45 PM CEST P12.023.B SORD and SORD2P inversion: long read sequencing identifies a novel genetic mechanism underlying inherited neuropathy Manini A. June 2, 2024

16:45-17:45 PM CEST P04.029.B Optical genome mapping facilitates rapid characterization of structural variants in families with developmental eye anomalies Merepa S. June 2, 2024

16:45-17:45 PM CEST P01.007.C Large genomic rearrangement: tandem duplication and triplication in BRCA1 gene causative for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer Aldrige Allister B. June 3, 2024

10:15-11:15 AM CEST P15.102.C Establishing ultra-rapid genome sequencing in neonatal and pediatric intensive care units in Germany – project Baby Lion Auber B. June 3, 2024

10:15-11:15 AM CEST P14.029.C Optical genome mapping of a patient with ring chromosome 3 shows the importance of choosing the proper reference genome for the analysis Burssed B. June 3, 2024

10:15-11:15 AM CEST P14.025.C Positive predictive value of balanced structural variants reported through short-read genome sequencing: do we need orthogonal confirmation? Chatron N. June 3, 2024

10:15-11:15 AM CEST P14.013.C Optical genome mapping identifies hidden structural variants in 58 undiagnosed rare disease patient-parent trios Hoischen A. June 3, 2024

10:15-11:15 AM CEST P01.160.C Deciphering copy number variations within the complex genomic region of the PMS2 gene using optical genome mapping Maier J. June 3, 2024

10:15-11:15 AM CEST P12.032.C The WWOX gene variants detection in patient with cerebellar ataxia using optical genome mapping Rutkowska K. June 3, 2024

10:15-11:15 AM CEST P01.051.C Enhanced cytogenomic analysis of complex karyotype in myelodysplastic syndrome using optical genome mapping Valkama A. June 3, 2024

10:15-11:15 AM CEST P21.065.D Advancing genetic diagnostics: optical genome mapping’s efficacy in identifying structural variants for autosomal recessive diseases Beyza Ogutlu O. June 3, 2024

16:45-17:45 PM CEST P15.079.D Benefits of the analysis of a complex chromosomal rearrangement in the implementation of long read approaches Chambon P. June 3, 2024

16:45-17:45 PM CEST P04.011.D A combined approach of innovative DNA- and RNA-technologies reveals hidden LINE-1/ERV insertion in IQCB1 as causative variant for Senior Løken syndrome de Bruijn S. June 3, 2024

16:45-17:45 PM CEST P01.056.D Exome sequencing identified rare recurrent copy number variants and hereditary breast cancer susceptibility Mantere T. June 3, 2024

16:45-17:45 PM CEST P15.091.D A multimodal approach to molecular diagnosis in NF1 highlights the need for bespoke analysis in undiagnosed patients McAleese-Park E. June 3, 2024

16:45-17:45 PM CEST P10.021.D Optical genome mapping finally unveils the genetic cause of aniridia and intellectual disability in a 17-year-old after seven years of diagnostic odyssey Telman W. June 3, 2024

16:45-17:45 PM CEST E-poster Optical genome mapping for comprehensive genomic rearrangement analysis Flunkert J. Online E-poster Optical genome mapping: lighting the way in complex clinical cases Monge Lobo I. Online E-poster Refining genotype-phenotype correlation in complex chromosomal rearrangements using optical genome mapping – case report Vallova V. Online E-poster Unraveling the mysteries of balanced rearrangements: optical genome mapping spotlights BCL11B misregulation in a familial translocation Alcalá San Martín A. Online E-poster Optical genome mapping (OGM) allows the characterization of a complex chromosome rearrangement associated with recurrent pregnancy loss Trost D. Online E-poster Focus on deletions and duplications identified by optical genome mapping technique in a cohort of 100 patients: comparison with MCA Doco-Fenzy M. Online Room Title Presenter Presented Poster presentation Optical genome mapping identifies hidden structural variants in previously undiagnosed rare disease cases in Solve-RD van der Sanden B. June 1, 2024

19:00-19:15 PM CEST,

Room A8 Poster presentation Multiomics and deep phenotyping in MECP2 Duplication syndrome: insight into disease severity, expression variability, and nucleic acid therapeutics Pehlivan D. June 1, 2024

19:45-20:00 PM CEST,

Room A8 Poster presentation Next generation cytogenetics by optical genome mapping Kanagal-Shamanna R. June 3, 2024

08:30-10:00 AM CEST,

Room A2 Sponsored session Insights into constitutional disorders and beyond: scaling to new heights with optical genome mapping



Chaubey A., Batlle Masó L., van der Sanden B., Ek M. June 3, 2024

14:00-15:30 PM CEST

Room New York 3 (Level 1)



ACC scientific presentations and poster sessions:

Scientific presentations and poster sessions on OGM at ACC take place in the exhibition hall.

Poster/Presentation Title Presenter Presented Exhibitor theater session Revolutionizing cytogenomics with optical genome mapping: high-resolution structural variant detection with an elevated sample-to-answer workflow Gallagher M. June 3, 2024

12:15-12:35 PM EST Poster presentation Enhanced detection of primary oncogenic drivers in pediatric T-lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL) by optical genome mapping (OGM) Raca G. June 3, 2024

2:00-2:15 PM EST Poster presentation Utility of optical genome mapping as an additional tool to standard cytogenetic workup in hematological malignancies Toruner G. June 3, 2024

2:15-2:30 PM EST Poster presentation A curated research catalogue of structural variation from 809 postnatal cases detected by optical genome mapping Pang A. June 3, 2024

4:00-4:15 PM EST Poster presentation A search for genetic determinants in neural tube defects using optical genome mapping Sahajpal N. June 3, 2024

4:15-4:30 PM EST Poster presentation Cross-comparison of optical genome mapping and chromosomal microarray data using VIA software Yu J. June 3, 2024

4:30-4:45 PM EST Poster hall Efficient hematological malignancy analysis and reporting workflow using optical genome mapping Clifford B. Poster hall Isotachophoresis (ITP) for high-throughput isolation of UHMW gDNA suitable for optical genome mapping (OGM) Yadav M.



More details on Bionano’s presence at the ESHG conference can be found here, and virtual posters will be shown here; more details on Bionano’s presence at the ACC conference can be found here.

