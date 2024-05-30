Rimidi Achieves TX-RAMP Level 2 Certification for Clinical Management Platform

ATLANTA, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rimidi , a market leading digital health company that supports healthcare providers in the delivery of remote patient monitoring and chronic disease management with EHR-integrated software, services, and connected devices, today announced its clinical management platform has achieved TX-RAMP Level 2 Certification from the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) to offer Rimidi’s cloud-based solutions to healthcare organizations in Texas.

Healthcare continues to be one of the most targeted industries for cybersecurity attacks, with the sector seeing a 45% increase in ransomware attacks since 2021. As these cyber threats continue to evolve, safety measures and compliance standards must be in place to keep patient data safe.

“Given the continued rise of cybersecurity attacks in healthcare in recent years, patient safety and security continues to be a top priority for Rimidi’s cloud-based solutions,” said Lucienne Ide, MD, PhD, Founder and CEO of Rimidi . “With the TX-RAMP Level 2 Certification, we are furthering our commitment to ensuring our platform is a secure and safe tool that hospitals and health systems in the state of Texas can use to care for their patients in and out of the healthcare facility.”

This certification comes after attaining the provisional TX-RAMP certification in October 2023. Rimidi also recently achieved the HITRUST Essentials 1-year Certification , demonstrating the company’s commitment to foundational cybersecurity controls and information risk management.

To learn more about Rimidi and how the company’s cloud-based clinical management platform and solutions can help healthcare organizations in Texas improve care management in a secure way, visit rimidi.com/solutions . For more information on what it means to be TX-RAMP certified, visit the Texas Department of Information Resources’ TX-RAMP webpage .

About Rimidi

Created by doctors, for doctors, Rimidi is a digital health company that supports healthcare providers in the delivery of remote patient monitoring and chronic disease management with EHR-integrated software, services, and connected devices. By combining clinical data from the EHR with data from connected devices and patient surveys, Rimidi presents a complete picture of the patient and supports care delivery across the continuum from the clinic to the home to allow for proactive, guideline-based management and prioritization of highest-need patients. For more information, visit rimidi.com and follow us on X , formerly known as Twitter , and LinkedIn .

