ibex Sponsors CCW Customer Contact Week 2024

LAS VEGAS, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and AI-powered customer engagement technology solutions, today announced its sponsorship of CCW Customer Contact Week 2024 in Las Vegas, June 3-6. CCW is the pinnacle event for contact center and customer experience (CX) leaders, where innovators across various industries and functions converge to sculpt world-class customer journeys.



“We are excited to engage with the industry leaders and innovators attending CCW to showcase ibex’s cutting-edge, gen AI-enabled solutions that enhance the customer experience and fuel revenue growth,” said Julie Casteel, Chief Strategic Accounts Officer and CMO at ibex. “Our award-winning AI-powered ibex Wave iX solution suite, flawless launch and execution track record, and unmatched business insights allow ibex to deliver paradigm-shifting CX solutions for iconic brands worldwide.”

In addition to its conference sponsorship, ibex will host a CX Leaders Dinner on June 5 and celebrate the recipients of the 2024 CX Leadership Awards , which honor the top innovators, leaders, and contributors to the CX space. The ibex CX Leadership Awards shine a light on the individuals and organizations demonstrating industry leadership, technological innovation, and the ability to rapidly respond to evolving market forces. Honorees excel in enabling seamless customer engagement, creating extraordinary customer experiences, and optimizing the customer journey.

“Businesses across all industries recognize the pressing need to elevate their CX strategies because those that fail to evolve risk losing ground to more agile and scalable competitors,” added Casteel. “As a global leader in next-generation CX solutions, we are thrilled to recognize the visionary CX innovators who are setting new standards for their brands. These trailblazers are truly raising the customer experience to new heights.”

ibex takes a solutions-driven approach to align with specific client needs and deliver real solutions for transformative outcomes. The ibex Wave iX team collaborates with top brands to deliver authentic digital transformation and advanced customer-facing self-service options for businesses of all sizes at every stage of their digital journey.

ibex CX experts will be on site to share best practices and showcase the latest technologies to improve customer interactions, contact center performance, and client outcomes, all while reducing operating costs.

About CCW Customer Contact Week

Started in 1999 as Call Center Week, CCW is the world’s largest customer contact event series. With the balance of conference and expo, CCW is the place where customer care, CX, and contact center leaders come together.

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 29 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including the AI-powered ibex Wave iX solutions suite, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn .

