Round Table Pizza Continues to Grow Texas Footprint with Latest San Antonio Opening

West Coast Born Pizza Chain Delivers on Lonestar State Growth with Seventh Location

LOS ANGELES, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., announces the opening of its second Round Table Pizza location in San Antonio in partnership with Brame Brands. The new restaurant is located at 22815 North US Highway 281, and offers a menu fit for royalty, including hand-crafted premium pizza offerings, and Garlic Parmesan Twists rolled fresh daily.

“We are pleased to increase our foothold in Texas with our second location in San Antonio,” said David Pear, President of Round Table Pizza. “Our partner in opening this location, Brame Brands, has significant expansion plans with multiple FAT Brands concepts in Texas, and we are thrilled to debut the first of their 40 Round Table Pizza locations set for the Lone Star State.”

Since its founding in 1959, Round Table Pizza has been recognized as "Pizza Royalty™” for its homemade dough made from scratch and rolled fresh daily as well as for its dedication to using gold-standard ingredients like hand-sliced vegetables, high-quality meats, and the brand’s signature three cheese blend. Each pizza is hand-crafted with legendary toppings layered to the edge of Round Table’s perfectly baked crust.

To commemorate the new restaurant, Round Table Pizza will be slicing up free pizza for a year for the first 30 guests at their grand opening celebration on June 13 starting at 5 p.m. The new Round Table Pizza San Antonio restaurant is located at 22815 North US Highway 281, Suite 101, San Antonio, TX 78258 and is open Sunday through Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

For more information on Round Table Pizza, please visit www.roundtablepizza.com.

**Disclaimer: Free pizza for a year is valid for one free medium pizza per week for 52 consecutive weeks. Guest must present voucher in store to redeem. Valid in store only. Offer expires 6/13/25. Cannot be combined with any other offer. Additional restrictions may apply, ask store associate for details.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Smokey Bones, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Round Table Pizza

Inspired by the honor, valor, and revelry of the Knights of the Round Table, Round Table Pizza's® superior pizza and commitment to quality and authenticity have earned the reputation of "Pizza Royalty™" for over 60 years. With more than 410 restaurants across the United States, Round Table celebrates community, family, and making merry. For more information, visit www.roundtablepizza.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands

emandzik@fatbrands.com

860-212-6509