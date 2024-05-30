Famed chef, restaurateur and humanitarian José Andrés announced as keynote session for The Hospitality Show 2024

Join us in San Antonio at the Henry B. González Convention Center Oct. 28-30, 2024. Apply for media credentials here.

NEW YORK, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internationally recognized culinary innovator, author, educator, and humanitarian José Andrés has been announced as the opening keynote session speaker for the second iteration of The Hospitality Show, produced by Questex and the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA). Additional speakers and programming updates will be announced in the coming months.

In this lively discussion on Monday, Oct. 28 titled “Changing the World Through the Power of Food,” Andrés will share his passion for affecting positive change, along with his belief in the principle that “food is a basic human right.”

Andrés is a committed advocate of food and hunger issues and has championed the role of chefs in the national debate on food policy. In 2010, Andrés formed World Central Kitchen, a non-profit specializing in delivering food relief in the wake of natural and humanitarian disasters. The organization has since delivered over 350 million meals worldwide.

In his culinary pursuits, Andrés is known for being a pioneer of Spanish tapas in the United States, as well as his groundbreaking avant-garde cuisine. He created the award-winning group of nearly three dozen restaurant concepts, José Andrés Group, which includes the two-Michelin-starred minibar by José Andrés in Washington, DC, the acclaimed New York City food hall Mercado Little Spain, and multiple locations of the Bazaar by José Andrés.

Andrés has been named one of Time’s “100 Most Influential People” in both 2012 and 2018, was a recipient of the 2015 National Humanities Medal, and has been celebrated by the James Beard Foundation as both an “Outstanding Chef” and "Humanitarian of the Year." As a naturalized citizen originally from Spain, Andrés was named by President Barack Obama as the 2014 “Outstanding American by Choice” for his tireless advocacy supporting immigration reform.

Through The Hospitality Show’s 2024 conference program, attendees will learn from over 100 industry heavyweights, who will provide attendees with tangible takeaways for more profitable and efficient operations. Industry professionals can customize their learning experience across three stages, each supplying various insights into the most pressing issues hoteliers are facing, including:

Shifting customer expectations

Increasing profitability through sustainability

Brand differentiation best practices

Workforce and stakeholder alignment

Franchising

The latest in technology disruption, and more

In addition to a robust conference program, The Hospitality Show will feature an expo floor filled with over 400 vendors offering the latest operations and technology solutions to streamline performance and drive profitability.

The Hospitality Show will take place October 28-30 in San Antonio, Texas.

