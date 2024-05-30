AUA Announces 2024-2025 H. Logan Holtgrewe Legislative Fellow

BALTIMORE, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Urological Association (AUA) today announced that Jacob Thatcher, DO, has been named the 2024-2025 H. Logan Holtgrewe Legislative Fellow. This fellowship is designed to prepare and educate urology residents and fellows in the legislative aspect of health policy.

As the AUA’s Holtgrewe Fellow, Dr. Thatcher will complete a six-week fellowship with a legislative office in Washington, DC, and participate in major AUA advocacy initiatives, including the Annual Urology Advocacy Summit and meetings of the AUA’s Public Policy Council and Legislative Affairs Committee. He will also attend the Brandeis University Executive Leadership Program in Health Policy & Management.

“Each year, the Holtgrewe Fellowship draws high-quality applicants with diverse backgrounds and advocacy experience who share a common interest in progressing AUA advocacy, and 2024 is no different,” said AUA Public Policy Council Chair-Elect Dr. Mark Edney. “Dr. Jacob Thatcher personifies all the traits the selection committee hopes for in a Holtgrewe Fellow. He has a passion for health policy, as demonstrated by his portfolio, which includes service on the Urology Work Force Task Force. We look forward to his future work in advancing urologic advocacy, ensuring the protection of our specialty, and expanding access for our patients. He is the ideal choice for the 2024-2025 Holtgrewe Fellow, and I congratulate him on this achievement.”

Dr. Thatcher will complete his urologic surgery residency at Jefferson Health in New Jersey in July 2024. He is excited to return to his hometown in rural Southeastern Idaho to practice urology. Jacob grew up on a potato farm and taught anatomy at Brigham Young University-Idaho. Jacob’s passion is enhancing access to medicine in our rural communities, and he was named National Rural Student Doctor of the Year in medical school. He is a prior Fellow of the National Rural Health Association and was previously recognized as a Paul Ambrose Scholar for his work addressing chronic pain in our rural communities.

The Holtgrewe Fellowship program was established in recognition of Dr. H. Logan Holtgrewe, former AUA president and past chairman of the AUA’s Health Policy Council. The Holtgrewe Fellowship is open to all AUA residents in their research year, fellows, and first-year post-graduates. Applications are available on the AUA website starting in January of each year. Learn more about the program.

