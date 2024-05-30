Miss America to Collaborate with the USO in Support of Service Members and Their Families

Arlington, VA, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Military Appreciation Month comes to a close, the USO is proud to announce its collaboration with the Miss America program. It is through the USO’s newly launched Talent Corps initiative that the reigning Miss America, state ambassadors and other key talent within the organization, together with a diverse range of entertainers, will lend their time and talents to USO-based events with and for the military community across the United States. Other members of Talent Corps include country singer-songwriter Reyna Roberts, and actor and motivational speaker J.R. Martinez.



While this is a new collaboration, the relationship between the USO and Miss America is not new. The Miss America Organization has a long history with the USO. Dating back to World War II, titleholders from the Miss America program have supported those who serve in the military through entertainment on the front lines, in camps, and hospitals across the globe.

“Both my immediate as well as my extended family have served in various branches of the military over the past several decades. I feel it’s a great honor for the Miss America program to partner with the USO to give back to the men and women who selflessly serve this country," said Robin Fleming, CEO, Miss America.

"Organizations like the USO make a world of difference in the lives of military service members. It is my honor to continue the legacy of Miss America’s utilizing their platforms to support our troops at home and abroad," said Second Lieutenant Madison Marsh, Miss America 2024.



USO Entertainment brings cherished celebrities, musicians and athletes to connect with and uplift our service members and their families through a multi-platform experience, including in-person tours, virtual visits, on-demand content and ticket distribution. Our innovative approach leverages the power of live visits and a digital delivery ecosystem, ensuring that all entertainment programming transcends geographic boundaries and brings the magic of entertainment directly to service members, anytime and anywhere.



“We don’t all serve in the military, but we can all support those who do. Thank you, Miss America, for joining the USO in a meaningful way to donate time to not only support, but also empower and inspire, the people in our military communities,” said Jennifer Wahlquist, Vice President, USO Global Entertainment.





###

About the USO:

The USO is the leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening the well-being of the people serving in America’s military and their families. Since 1941, the USO has been by the side of service members throughout their military service. Impactful support is provided through our 250+ locations around the world, a robust care package delivery program, global entertainment, military spouse and youth programming, and much more, all made possible by dedicated donors, corporate partners, volunteers and staff. To learn more and support our critical mission around the globe, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About the Miss America Brand:

The Miss America brand mission is “Empowering Women to Lead” in every area of life from philanthropy, business, arts, politics, education and more. Miss America and Miss America’s Teen local and state ambassadors contribute thousands of community service hours annually, raising funds for philanthropic partners. For more information follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter/X.



