Lithium Ionic Announces Binding Term Sheet for US$20 Million Royalty Financing with Appian

TORONTO, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Ionic Corp. (TSXV: LTH; OTCQX: LTHCF; FSE: H3N) (“Lithium Ionic” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has executed a binding term sheet (the “Term Sheet”) with Appian Capital Advisory LLP (“Appian”) to sell a 2.25% gross revenue royalty on its Bandeira Deposit in exchange for an upfront cash consideration of US$20,000,000 (the “Royalty”). Appian is an investment advisor to long-term, value-focused private capital funds that invest solely in mining and mining-related companies.



Lithium Ionic intends to use the proceeds of the Royalty to further advance the development and construction of its world-class Bandeira Lithium Project (“Bandeira” or the “Project”), located within the Lithium Valley in Minas Gerais State, Brazil. The Lithium Valley is a unique geological belt that hosts a significant concentration of lithium-bearing pegmatites and has emerged as a globally significant lithium production center. On May 29, 2024, the Company announced Feasibility Study results for Bandeira supporting a 14-year, low-cost mining operation producing 178,000tpa of high-quality spodumene concentrate (5.5% Li2O), resulting in a post-tax NPV8 of US$1.3B and an IRR of 40%.

Terms of the Royalty Term Sheet

The closing and funding of the Royalty are subject to the execution of a definitive agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") between the Company and Appian. Certain key terms that have been agreed upon include:

A 2.25% Life of Mine gross revenue royalty on the Bandeira Project.

A purchase price of US$20,000,000 payable to the Company upon closing.

An option for the Company to fully buy-back the Royalty within the first five years for a fee of US$67,500,000.

Funding is subject to customary conditions precedent, including the finalization and execution of documentation and the provision of legal opinions.

BMO Capital Markets is acting as financial advisor to Lithium Ionic. Bennett Jones LLP is acting as Lithium Ionic’s legal advisor.

About Lithium Ionic Corp.

Lithium Ionic is a Canadian mining company exploring and developing its lithium properties in Brazil. Its Itinga and Salinas group of properties cover 14,182 hectares in the northeastern part of Minas Gerais state, a mining-friendly jurisdiction that is quickly emerging as a world-class hard-rock lithium district. Its Feasibility-stage Bandeira Project is situated in the same region as CBL’s Cachoeira lithium mine, which has produced lithium for +30 years, as well as Sigma Lithium Corp.’s Grota do Cirilo project, which hosts the largest hard-rock lithium deposit in the Americas.

About Appian Capital Advisory LLP

Appian Capital Advisory LLP is the investment advisor to long-term value-focused private capital funds that invest solely in mining and mining-related companies. Appian is a leading investment advisor in the metals and mining industry, with global experience across South America, North America, Australia and Africa and a successful track record of supporting companies to achieve their development targets, with a global operating portfolio overseeing nearly 7,000 employees. Appian has a global team of over 75 experienced professionals with presences in London, New York, Toronto, Vancouver, Lima, Belo Horizonte, Montreal, Dubai, Johannesburg and Perth.

Qualified Persons

The technical information in this news release has been prepared by Carlos Costa, Vice President Exploration of Lithium Ionic and Blake Hylands, CEO and director of Lithium Ionic, who are both “qualified persons” as defined in NI 43-101. Mr. Costa and Mr. Hylands have both read and approved the content in this news release.

