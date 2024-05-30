Results for the first half of the 2023-2024 financial year

HALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT OF ASCENCIO SA
RESULTS AT 31 MARCH 2024

98.6%
EPRA
OCCUPANCY
RATE 		7.0%
GROSS YIELD
ON THE
PORTFOLIO 		-0.2%
CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF THE PORTFOLIO 		90.3%
INTEREST
RATE HEDGING RATIO

OPERATING RESULTS

  • Rental income : €26.3 million, up by 5.1% compared with €25.1 million at 31/03/2023
  • EPRA occupancy rate : 98.6%, up from the 97.9% recorded at 30/09/2023
  • EPRA Earnings : €18.0 million, up 2.7% as against €17.5 million at 31/03/2023
  • EPRA Earnings per share : €2.72 (vs €2.65 at 31/03/2023)
  • Net result : €5.7 million (vs €22.2 million at 31/03/2023), the decrease being due to the difference in revaluations (-€12.2 million vs +€4.8 million) between the two periods

BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION

  • Fair value of the real estate portfolio : €738.6 million (vs €740.9 million at 30/09/2023)
  • Debt ratio (EPRA LTV) : 44.8% (vs 43.4% at 30/09/2023)
  • Intrinsic value per share (EPRA NTA) : €61.88 (vs €63.59 at 30/09/2023)

 

