Ipsen announces the launch of an employee shareholding plan

PARIS, FRANCE, 30 May 2024 - Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY) today announced the launch of an employee shareholding plan. The fourth transaction in the last eight years aims to involve Ipsen's employees more closely, both in France and abroad, in the Group's development and performance. It will be launched in 23 countries.

This plan, for employee only, will be carried out through the sale of existing shares reserved for members of a Company savings plan. The sale of existing shares will be capped to a number of shares representing a maximum of 1% of the Company's share capital.

Upon delegation of the Board of Directors, the Chief Executive Officer has set the subscription price of a share in the context of this transaction on 30 May 2024. The subscription price of a share corresponds to the average opening prices of the Ipsen share on Euronext Paris during the twenty (20) trading days preceding the decision of the Chief Executive Officer, less a 20% discount. The subscription price is €95.54.

Beneficiaries of the Offering

The offering is carried out pursuant to Articles L. 3332-18 et seq. of the French Labour Code, within the framework of Ipsen's Group Savings Plan (“PEG”) and International Group Savings Plan. Ipsen employees will benefit from an employer matching contribution.

It is intended for the Group employees with at least three months' seniority and who are located in the following countries: Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, the U.K. and the U.S.

Former retired and pre-retired employees who have retained assets in the GSP since leaving the Group are also eligible to participation in the transaction, without the benefit of the employer matching contribution.

The shares subscribed to, in registered form or through a Fonds Commun de Placement d’Entreprise (“FCPE”), will be locked-up for a period of (5) years, in accordance with the regulations governing employee savings plans, except in the case of authorized early exit events.

Indicative timetable of the transaction

Setting of the subscription price: 30 May 2024

Subscription period: from 5 June to 19 June 2024

Settlement-delivery of the offering: expected on 30 July 2024

The shares purchased within the framework of the transaction will be Ipsen ordinary shares and will be fully assimilated to existing Ipsen shares listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0010259150).

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for Ipsen shares. The Ipsen share offering is strictly reserved for members of a Group employee savings plan and will only be implemented in countries where such an offering has been registered with or notified to the competent local authorities and/or following approval of a prospectus by the competent local authorities, or in consideration of an exemption from the obligation to prepare a prospectus or to register or notify the offering.

ENDS

About Ipsen

We are a global biopharmaceutical company with a focus on bringing transformative medicines to patients in three therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Disease and Neuroscience.

Our pipeline is fueled by external innovation and supported by nearly 100 years of development experience and global hubs in the U.S., France and the U.K. Our teams in more than 40 countries and our partnerships around the world enable us to bring medicines to patients in more than 80 countries.

Ipsen is listed in Paris (Euronext: IPN) and in the U.S. through a Sponsored Level I American Depositary Receipt program (ADR: IPSEY). For more information, visit ipsen.com.

Ipsen contacts

Investors

Craig Marks | + 44 (0) 7584 349 193

| + 44 (0) 7584 349 193 Nicolas Bogler | + 33 (6) 52 19 98 92

Media

Amy Wolf | + 41 7957 607 23

| + 41 7957 607 23 Ioana Piscociu | + 33 (6) 69 09 12 96

Disclaimers and/or Forward-Looking Statements



The forward-looking statements, objectives and targets contained herein are based on Ipsen’s management strategy, current views and assumptions. Such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those anticipated herein. All of the above risks could affect Ipsen’s future ability to achieve its financial targets, which were set assuming reasonable macroeconomic conditions based on the information available today. Use of the words ‘believes’, ‘anticipates’ and ‘expects’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, including Ipsen’s expectations regarding future events, including regulatory filings and determinations. Moreover, the targets described in this document were prepared without taking into account external-growth assumptions and potential future acquisitions, which may alter these parameters. These objectives are based on data and assumptions regarded as reasonable by Ipsen. These targets depend on conditions or facts likely to happen in the future, and not exclusively on historical data. Actual results may depart significantly from these targets given the occurrence of certain risks and uncertainties, notably the fact that a promising medicine in early development phase or clinical trial may end up never being launched on the market or reaching its commercial targets, notably for regulatory or competition reasons. Ipsen must face or might face competition from generic medicine that might translate into a loss of market share. Furthermore, the research and development process involves several stages each of which involves the substantial risk that Ipsen may fail to achieve its objectives and be forced to abandon its efforts with regards to a medicine in which it has invested significant sums. Therefore, Ipsen cannot be certain that favorable results obtained during preclinical trials will be confirmed subsequently during clinical trials, or that the results of clinical trials will be sufficient to demonstrate the safe and effective nature of the medicine concerned. There can be no guarantees a medicine will receive the necessary regulatory approvals or that the medicine will prove to be commercially successful. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and healthcare legislation; global trends toward healthcare cost containment; technological advances, new medicine and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new-medicine development, including obtaining regulatory approval; Ipsen’s ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of Ipsen’s patents and other protections for innovative medicines; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions. Ipsen also depends on third parties to develop and market some of its medicines which could potentially generate substantial royalties; these partners could behave in such ways which could cause damage to Ipsen’s activities and financial results. Ipsen cannot be certain that its partners will fulfil their obligations. It might be unable to obtain any benefit from those agreements. A default by any of Ipsen’s partners could generate lower revenues than expected. Such situations could have a negative impact on Ipsen’s business, financial position or performance. Ipsen expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements, targets or estimates contained in this press release to reflect any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which any such statements are based, unless so required by applicable law. Ipsen’s business is subject to the risk factors outlined in its registration documents filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers. The risks and uncertainties set out are not exhaustive and the reader is advised to refer to Ipsen’s latest Universal Registration Document, available on ipsen.com.

Attachment