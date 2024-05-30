Snoqualmie Casino Celebrates Milestone with Hotel Expansion Topping Ceremony

SNOQUALMIE, Wash., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snoqualmie Casino proudly announces a significant milestone in its hotel, convention center, restaurant, and spa expansion as it will place its highest beam on the hotel tower on Friday, June 14.



The expansion is a historic project for the Snoqualmie Tribe, offering nearly 500 additional job opportunities and promising to bolster local tourism with an unparalleled gaming and hospitality venue. Bergman Walls & Associates, the architects behind this project, have meticulously integrated architectural elements reflecting the rich heritage of Snoqualmie culture. The modern slant roof hotel design pays homage to the longhouses of the tribe’s ancestors, complemented by a curated selection of artwork throughout the resort to enhance guests' experience. SKANSKA construction, the project general contractors will transition from steel and structural work on the outside of the expansion to the build and completion of the interiors.

For the Snoqualmie Indian Tribe, known historically as the People of the Moon and signatories to the Treaty of Point Elliott in 1855, this expansion underscores their ongoing commitment to economic development and cultural preservation. With tribal enterprises already providing over 1,700 jobs throughout the Snoqualmie Valley, the new hotel and casino expansion is set to make an even more significant impact.

About Snoqualmie Casino – Seattle’s Closest Casino

Just 30 minutes from downtown Seattle and the home fields of the Seahawks, Sounders and Mariners, Snoqualmie Casino combines breathtaking valley views with a sophisticated gaming setting, featuring Washington’s first sportsbook, nearly 1,700 state-of-the-art slot machines, 55 classic table games – including blackjack, roulette and baccarat. Snoqualmie Casino also features national entertainment in an intimate setting, with five distinct dining experiences, and the region’s best cigar lounge. For more information, visit www.snocasino.com.