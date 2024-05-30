Judicate West Adds Judge Robert P. Dahlquist to Neutral Roster

SAN DIEGO, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Judicate West, one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services, has added Judge Robert P. Dahlquist, formerly of the San Diego County Superior Court, to its roster of neutrals. Judge Dahlquist is based out of the San Diego office and available statewide as a mediator, arbitrator, and private judge.



“We are thrilled to have Judge Dahlquist join our exclusive roster of neutrals. His 20 years in private practice at Latham & Watkins working on complex cases, especially his knowledge in environmental cases, combined with his 20 years on the bench as the trier of fact or settlement officer for all types of civil matters in the tort and commercial sector, make him a perfect fit for our roster,” said Mark Kaufman, Executive Vice President of Market Development for Judicate West. “He strongly believes that nearly every case can be resolved successfully out-of-court, and we look forward to seeing him execute his various resolution strategies to deliver results beyond dispute for our clients.”

Appointed to the San Diego County Superior Court in 2003, Judge Dahlquist served 20 years, including 14 years as a Civil Independent Calendar judge, handling all manner of civil cases, including business, employment, insurance coverage and bad faith, and personal injury matters. He also spent three years in a trial department, handling trials of all types, including probate, family and civil trials, and another three years as a Family Independent Calendar judge. During his judicial tenure, Judge Dahlquist was the Supervising Judge of the North County Courthouse and a member of the Superior Court’s Executive Committee. Prior to his bench appointment, he was in private practice for more than 20 years, where he litigated a wide variety of civil matters in federal and state courts.

Judge Dahlquist has served on the Association of Business Trial Lawyers' Judicial Board of Governors and Judicial Advisory Board for more than a decade. He was appointed by the California Chief Justice to serve on the Judicial Council's Advisory Committee on Civil Jury Instructions and served on that advisory committee for 13 years. He was also an advisory committee member for the California Judges Association. He has been a Master of the Lopardo Inn of Court for more than fifteen years, and previously served as the Inn's President. Judge Dahlquist received the President's Award from the North County Bar Association in 2012. He earned his J.D., cum laude, from the University of Chicago Law School (1982) and his B.A., magna cum laude, from Brigham Young University (1979).

About Judicate West

Celebrating 30 years, Judicate West is one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services with a distinguished roster of proven neutrals, including retired state and federal court judges plus professional attorney mediators and arbitrators from a wide variety of practice areas. Founded in 1993, the firm prides itself on maintaining the utmost integrity in delivering innovative solutions to all types of civil disputes. The firm’s successful formula involves top-tier neutrals, a great company culture and an experienced team of ADR professionals dedicated to delivering gold standard service in alternative dispute resolution (ADR).

