Park Aerospace Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Results

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE-PKE) reported results for the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended March 3, 2024.



Park reported net sales of $16,333,000 for the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter ended March 3, 2024 compared to $13,530,000 for the 2023 fiscal year fourth quarter ended February 26, 2023 and $11,639,000 for the 2024 fiscal year third quarter ended November 26, 2023. Park’s net sales for the fiscal year ended March 3, 2024 were $56,004,000 compared to $54,055,000 for the fiscal year ended February 26, 2023. Net earnings for the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter were $2,670,000 compared to $4,706,000 for the 2023 fiscal year fourth quarter and $1,203,000 for the 2024 fiscal year third quarter. Net earnings were $7,473,000 for the 2024 fiscal year compared to $10,731,000 for the 2023 fiscal year.

Net earnings before special items for the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter were $2,308,000 compared to $1,976,000 for the 2023 fiscal year fourth quarter and $1,203,000 for the 2024 fiscal year third quarter. Net earnings before special items for the fiscal year ended March 3, 2024 were $7,664,000 compared to $8,154,000 for the 2023 fiscal year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter was $3,201,000 compared to $2,625,000 for the 2023 fiscal year fourth quarter and $1,808,000 for the 2024 fiscal year third quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the 2024 fiscal year was $10,989,000 compared to $11,459,000 for the 2023 fiscal year.

During the 2024 fiscal year, the Company recorded $570,000 of pre-tax activist shareholder defense costs, $65,000 of pre-tax losses on sales of investments to fund the $1.00 per share special dividend paid on April 6, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 9, 2023 and a $109,000 pre-tax charge for the modification of previously granted stock options in connection with the special dividend in the 2024 fiscal year first quarter. The Company recorded $70,000 of pre-tax costs to settle an insurance claim as the result of the bankruptcy of an insurer and $38,000 of pre-tax recruiting fees in the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter and fiscal year. The Company recognized a tax benefit of $657,000 in the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter and fiscal year primarily from the reductions of uncertain tax positions related to expiring statutes of limitations on tax positions taken in prior years regarding the taxability of funds repatriated from the Company’s subsidiary in Singapore, and the Company recorded $224,000 of additional tax expense for tax deductions becoming unavailable related to stock options expiring unexercised in the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter and fiscal year. The Company recognized a tax benefit of $2,791,000 in the 2023 fiscal year fourth quarter and fiscal year primarily from the reduction of uncertain tax positions related to expiring statutes of limitations on tax positions taken in prior years regarding the taxability of funds repatriated from the Company’s subsidiary in Singapore, and the Company recorded $61,000 and $214,000 of additional tax expense for tax deductions becoming unavailable related to stock options expiring unexercised in the 2023 fiscal year fourth quarter and fiscal year, respectively.

Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.13 for the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter compared to $0.23 for the 2023 fiscal year fourth quarter and $0.06 for the 2024 fiscal year third quarter. Basic and diluted earnings per share before special items were $0.11 for the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter compared to $0.10 for the 2023 fiscal year fourth quarter and $0.06 for the 2024 fiscal year third quarter.

Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.37 for the 2024 fiscal year compared to $0.52 for the 2023 fiscal year. Basic and diluted earnings per share before special items were $0.38 for the 2024 fiscal year compared to $0.40 for the 2023 fiscal year.

The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results at 5:00 p.m. EDT today. Forward-looking and other material information may be discussed in this conference call. The conference call dial-in number is (877) 407-3982 in the United States and Canada, and (201) 493-6780 in other countries. The required conference ID for attendance by phone is 13746866.

For those unable to listen to the call live, a conference call replay will be available from approximately 8:00 p.m. EDT today through 11:59 p.m. EDT on Thursday, June 6, 2024. The conference call replay will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zyr8codr and on the Company’s website at www.parkaerospace.com under “Investor Conference Calls” on the “Shareholders” page. It can also be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 in the United States and Canada, and (412) 317-6671 in other countries. The required passcode for accessing the replay by phone is 13746866.

Any additional material financial or statistical data disclosed in the conference call, including the investor presentation, will also be available at the time of the conference call on the Company's web site at

https://parkaerospace.com/shareholders/investor-conference-calls/.

Park believes that an evaluation of its ongoing operations would be difficult if the disclosure of its operating results were limited to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) financial measures, which include special items, such as activist shareholder defense costs, losses on sales of investments, charges for modification of previously granted stock options, reductions in uncertain tax positions, tax deductions becoming unavailable, costs to settle an insurance claim and recruiting fees. Accordingly, in addition to disclosing its operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, Park discloses non-GAAP measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, and operating results that exclude special items in order to assist its shareholders and other readers in assessing the Company’s operating performance, since the Company’s on-going, normal business operations do not include such special items. The detailed operating information presented below includes a reconciliation of the non-GAAP operating results before special items to earnings determined in accordance with GAAP and a reconciliation of GAAP pre-tax earnings to Adjusted EBITDA. Such non-GAAP financial measures are provided to supplement the results provided in accordance with GAAP.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. Park’s advanced composite materials include film adhesives (Aeroadhere®) and lightning strike protection materials (Electroglide®). Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park’s advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as “drones”), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park’s advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park’s composite parts and structures (which include Park’s proprietary composite SigmaStrut™ and AlphaStrut™ product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park’s objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.

Performance table, including non-GAAP information (in thousands, except per share amounts –unaudited):

14 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended 53 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended March 3,

2024 February 26,

2023 November 26,

2023 March 3,

2024 February 26,

2023 Sales $ 16,333 $ 13,530 $ 11,639 $ 56,004 $ 54,055 Net Earnings before Special Items1 $ 2,308 $ 1,976 $ 1,203 $ 7,664 $ 8,154 Special Items: Activist Shareholder Defense Costs - - - (570 ) - Stock Option Modification - - - (109 ) - Loss on Sale of Marketable Securities - - - (65 ) - Insurer Bankruptcy Cost (70 ) - - (70 ) - Recruiting Fees (38 ) - - (38 ) - Income Tax Effect on Pretax Special Items 37 - - 228 - Reduction in Uncertain Tax Positions 657 2,791 - 657 2,791 Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options (224 ) (61 ) - (224 ) (214 ) Net Earnings $ 2,670 $ 4,706 $ 1,203 $ 7,473 $ 10,731 Basic Earnings per Share: Basic Earnings before Special Items1 $ 0.11 $ 0.10 $ 0.06 $ 0.38 $ 0.40 Special Items: Activist Shareholder Defense Costs - - - (0.03 ) - Stock Option Modification - - - (0.01 ) - Loss on Sale of Marketable Securities - - - - - Insurer Bankruptcy Cost - - - - - Recruiting Fees - - - - - Income Tax Effect on Pretax Special Items - - - 0.01 - Reduction in Uncertain Tax Positions 0.03 0.13 - 0.03 0.13 Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options (0.01 ) - - (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Basic Earnings per Share $ 0.13 $ 0.23 $ 0.06 $ 0.37 $ 0.52 Diluted Earnings before Special Items1 $ 0.11 $ 0.10 $ 0.06 $ 0.38 $ 0.40 Special Items: Activist Shareholder Defense Costs - - - (0.03 ) - Stock Option Modification - - - (0.01 ) - Loss on Sale of Marketable Securities - - - - - Insurer Bankruptcy Cost - - - - - Recruiting Fees - - - - - Income Tax Effect on Pretax Special Items - - - 0.01 - Reduction in Uncertain Tax Positions 0.03 0.13 - 0.03 0.13 Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options (0.01 ) - - (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.13 $ 0.23 $ 0.06 $ 0.37 $ 0.52 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding: Basic 20,253 20,471 20,250 20,304 20,465 Diluted 20,357 20,518 20,355 20,393 20,509 1Refer to "Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures" below for information regarding Special Items.



Comparative balance sheets (in thousands):

March 3,

2024 February 26,

2023 Assets (unaudited) Current Assets Cash and Marketable Securities $ 77,211 $ 105,440 Accounts Receivable, Net 12,381 9,989 Inventories 6,404 6,768 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 2,849 2,844 Total Current Assets 98,845 125,041 Fixed Assets, Net 23,499 24,251 Operating Right-of-use Assets 95 150 Other Assets 9,870 9,891 Total Assets $ 132,309 $ 159,333 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts Payable $ 3,514 $ 4,545 Accrued Liabilities 1,986 1,346 Dividend Payable - 20,471 Operating Lease Liability 53 53 Income Taxes Payable 4,105 2,171 Total Current Liabilities 9,658 28,586 Long-term Operating Lease Liability 82 129 Non-current Income Taxes Payable 5,259 10,938 Deferred Income Taxes 3,222 1,995 Other Liabilities 1,174 1,751 Total Liabilities 19,395 43,399 Shareholders’ Equity 112,914 115,934 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 132,309 $ 159,333 Additional information Equity per Share $ 5.58 $ 5.66

Comparative statements of operations (in thousands – unaudited):

14 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended 53 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended March 3,

2024 February 26,

2023 November 26,

2023 March 3,

2024 February 26,

2023 Net Sales $ 16,333 $ 13,530 $ 11,639 $ 56,004 $ 54,055 Cost of Sales 11,880 9,679 8,470 39,470 37,582 Gross Profit 4,453 3,851 3,169 16,534 16,473 % of net sales 27.3 % 28.5 % 27.2 % 29.5 % 30.5 % Selling, General & Administrative Expenses 1,882 1,631 1,804 8,154 6,519 % of net sales 11.5 % 12.1 % 15.5 % 14.6 % 12.1 % Earnings from Operations 2,571 2,220 1,365 8,380 9,954 Interest and Other Income: Interest Income 329 425 261 1,053 1,078 Earnings from Operations before Income Taxes 2,900 2,645 1,626 9,433 11,032 Income Tax Provision (Benefit) 230 (2,061 ) 423 1,960 301 Net Earnings $ 2,670 $ 4,706 $ 1,203 $ 7,473 $ 10,731 % of net sales 16.3 % 34.8 % 10.3 % 13.3 % 19.9 %

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measure (in thousands – unaudited):

14 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended 53 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended March 3,

2024 February 26,

2023 November 26,

2023 March 3,

2024 February 26,

2023 GAAP Net Earnings $ 2,670 $ 4,706 $ 1,203 $ 7,473 $ 10,731 Adjustments: Income Tax Provision 230 (2,061 ) 423 1,960 301 Interest Income (329 ) (425 ) (261 ) (1,118 ) (1,078 ) Depreciation 418 310 340 1,402 1,136 Stock Option Expense 104 95 103 420 369 Special Items: Activist Shareholder Defense Costs - - - 570 - Stock Option Modification Charge (a) - - - 109 - Pre-tax Losses on Sales of Investments (b) - - - 65 - Insurer Bankruptcy Cost 70 - - 70 - Recruiting Fees 38 - - 38 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,201 $ 2,625 $ 1,808 $ 10,989 $ 11,459 (a) pre-tax charge for the modification of previously granted stock options in connection with the special dividend in the 2024 fiscal year first quarter (b) to fund the $1.00 per share special dividend paid on April 6, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 9, 2023



