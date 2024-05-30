Park Aerospace Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Results

NEWTON, Kan., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE-PKE) reported results for the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended March 3, 2024. The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results and other matters at 5:00 p.m. EDT today. A live audio webcast of the event, along with presentation materials, will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zyr8codr at 5:00 p.m. EDT today. The presentation materials will also be available at approximately 4:15 p.m. EDT today at https://parkaerospace.com/shareholders/investor-conference-calls/ and on the Company’s website at www.parkaerospace.com under “Investor Conference Calls” on the “Shareholders” page.

Park reported net sales of $16,333,000 for the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter ended March 3, 2024 compared to $13,530,000 for the 2023 fiscal year fourth quarter ended February 26, 2023 and $11,639,000 for the 2024 fiscal year third quarter ended November 26, 2023. Park’s net sales for the fiscal year ended March 3, 2024 were $56,004,000 compared to $54,055,000 for the fiscal year ended February 26, 2023. Net earnings for the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter were $2,670,000 compared to $4,706,000 for the 2023 fiscal year fourth quarter and $1,203,000 for the 2024 fiscal year third quarter. Net earnings were $7,473,000 for the 2024 fiscal year compared to $10,731,000 for the 2023 fiscal year.

Net earnings before special items for the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter were $2,308,000 compared to $1,976,000 for the 2023 fiscal year fourth quarter and $1,203,000 for the 2024 fiscal year third quarter. Net earnings before special items for the fiscal year ended March 3, 2024 were $7,664,000 compared to $8,154,000 for the 2023 fiscal year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter was $3,201,000 compared to $2,625,000 for the 2023 fiscal year fourth quarter and $1,808,000 for the 2024 fiscal year third quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the 2024 fiscal year was $10,989,000 compared to $11,459,000 for the 2023 fiscal year.

During the 2024 fiscal year, the Company recorded $570,000 of pre-tax activist shareholder defense costs, $65,000 of pre-tax losses on sales of investments to fund the $1.00 per share special dividend paid on April 6, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 9, 2023 and a $109,000 pre-tax charge for the modification of previously granted stock options in connection with the special dividend in the 2024 fiscal year first quarter. The Company recorded $70,000 of pre-tax costs to settle an insurance claim as the result of the bankruptcy of an insurer and $38,000 of pre-tax recruiting fees in the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter and fiscal year. The Company recognized a tax benefit of $657,000 in the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter and fiscal year primarily from the reductions of uncertain tax positions related to expiring statutes of limitations on tax positions taken in prior years regarding the taxability of funds repatriated from the Company’s subsidiary in Singapore, and the Company recorded $224,000 of additional tax expense for tax deductions becoming unavailable related to stock options expiring unexercised in the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter and fiscal year. The Company recognized a tax benefit of $2,791,000 in the 2023 fiscal year fourth quarter and fiscal year primarily from the reduction of uncertain tax positions related to expiring statutes of limitations on tax positions taken in prior years regarding the taxability of funds repatriated from the Company’s subsidiary in Singapore, and the Company recorded $61,000 and $214,000 of additional tax expense for tax deductions becoming unavailable related to stock options expiring unexercised in the 2023 fiscal year fourth quarter and fiscal year, respectively.

Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.13 for the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter compared to $0.23 for the 2023 fiscal year fourth quarter and $0.06 for the 2024 fiscal year third quarter. Basic and diluted earnings per share before special items were $0.11 for the 2024 fiscal year fourth quarter compared to $0.10 for the 2023 fiscal year fourth quarter and $0.06 for the 2024 fiscal year third quarter.

Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.37 for the 2024 fiscal year compared to $0.52 for the 2023 fiscal year. Basic and diluted earnings per share before special items were $0.38 for the 2024 fiscal year compared to $0.40 for the 2023 fiscal year.

The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results at 5:00 p.m. EDT today. Forward-looking and other material information may be discussed in this conference call. The conference call dial-in number is (877) 407-3982 in the United States and Canada, and (201) 493-6780 in other countries. The required conference ID for attendance by phone is 13746866.

For those unable to listen to the call live, a conference call replay will be available from approximately 8:00 p.m. EDT today through 11:59 p.m. EDT on Thursday, June 6, 2024. The conference call replay will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zyr8codr and on the Company’s website at www.parkaerospace.com under “Investor Conference Calls” on the “Shareholders” page. It can also be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 in the United States and Canada, and (412) 317-6671 in other countries. The required passcode for accessing the replay by phone is 13746866.

Any additional material financial or statistical data disclosed in the conference call, including the investor presentation, will also be available at the time of the conference call on the Company's web site at
https://parkaerospace.com/shareholders/investor-conference-calls/.

Park believes that an evaluation of its ongoing operations would be difficult if the disclosure of its operating results were limited to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) financial measures, which include special items, such as activist shareholder defense costs, losses on sales of investments, charges for modification of previously granted stock options, reductions in uncertain tax positions, tax deductions becoming unavailable, costs to settle an insurance claim and recruiting fees. Accordingly, in addition to disclosing its operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, Park discloses non-GAAP measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, and operating results that exclude special items in order to assist its shareholders and other readers in assessing the Company’s operating performance, since the Company’s on-going, normal business operations do not include such special items. The detailed operating information presented below includes a reconciliation of the non-GAAP operating results before special items to earnings determined in accordance with GAAP and a reconciliation of GAAP pre-tax earnings to Adjusted EBITDA. Such non-GAAP financial measures are provided to supplement the results provided in accordance with GAAP.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. Park’s advanced composite materials include film adhesives (Aeroadhere®) and lightning strike protection materials (Electroglide®). Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park’s advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as “drones”), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park’s advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park’s composite parts and structures (which include Park’s proprietary composite SigmaStrut™ and AlphaStrut™ product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park’s objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.

Additional corporate information is available on the Company’s website at www.parkaerospace.com

Performance table, including non-GAAP information (in thousands, except per share amounts –unaudited):

 14 Weeks Ended  13 Weeks Ended 53 Weeks Ended  52 Weeks Ended
                     
 March 3,
2024		  February 26,
2023		  November 26,
2023		 March 3,
2024		  February 26,
2023
Sales$16,333   $13,530   $11,639  $56,004   $54,055 
             
Net Earnings before Special Items1$2,308   $1,976   $1,203  $7,664   $8,154 
Special Items:            
Activist Shareholder Defense Costs -    -    -   (570)   - 
Stock Option Modification -    -    -   (109)   - 
Loss on Sale of Marketable Securities -    -    -   (65)   - 
Insurer Bankruptcy Cost (70)   -    -   (70)   - 
Recruiting Fees (38)   -    -   (38)   - 
Income Tax Effect on Pretax Special Items 37    -    -   228    - 
Reduction in Uncertain Tax Positions 657    2,791    -   657    2,791 
Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options (224)   (61)   -   (224)   (214)
             
Net Earnings$2,670   $4,706   $1,203  $7,473   $10,731 
             
Basic Earnings per Share:            
Basic Earnings before Special Items1$0.11   $0.10   $0.06  $0.38   $0.40 
Special Items:            
Activist Shareholder Defense Costs -    -    -   (0.03)   - 
Stock Option Modification -    -    -   (0.01)   - 
Loss on Sale of Marketable Securities -    -    -   -    - 
Insurer Bankruptcy Cost -    -    -   -    - 
Recruiting Fees -    -    -   -    - 
Income Tax Effect on Pretax Special Items -    -    -   0.01    - 
Reduction in Uncertain Tax Positions 0.03    0.13    -   0.03    0.13 
Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options (0.01)   -    -   (0.01)   (0.01)
             
Basic Earnings per Share$0.13   $0.23   $0.06  $0.37   $0.52 
             
             
             
Diluted Earnings before Special Items1$0.11   $0.10   $0.06  $0.38   $0.40 
Special Items:            
Activist Shareholder Defense Costs -    -    -   (0.03)   - 
Stock Option Modification -    -    -   (0.01)   - 
Loss on Sale of Marketable Securities -    -    -   -    - 
Insurer Bankruptcy Cost -    -    -   -    - 
Recruiting Fees -    -    -   -    - 
Income Tax Effect on Pretax Special Items -    -    -   0.01    - 
Reduction in Uncertain Tax Positions 0.03    0.13    -   0.03    0.13 
Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options (0.01)   -    -   (0.01)   (0.01)
             
Diluted Earnings per Share$0.13   $0.23   $0.06  $0.37   $0.52 
             
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:            
Basic 20,253    20,471    20,250   20,304    20,465 
Diluted 20,357    20,518    20,355   20,393    20,509 
             
1Refer to "Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures" below for information regarding Special Items.
             

Comparative balance sheets (in thousands):

 March 3,
2024		 February 26,
2023
Assets(unaudited)  
Current Assets   
Cash and Marketable Securities$77,211  $105,440 
Accounts Receivable, Net 12,381   9,989 
Inventories 6,404   6,768 
Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 2,849   2,844 
Total Current Assets 98,845   125,041 
    
Fixed Assets, Net 23,499   24,251 
Operating Right-of-use Assets 95   150 
Other Assets 9,870   9,891 
Total Assets$132,309  $159,333 
    
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity   
Current Liabilities   
Accounts Payable$3,514  $4,545 
Accrued Liabilities 1,986   1,346 
Dividend Payable -   20,471 
Operating Lease Liability 53   53 
Income Taxes Payable 4,105   2,171 
Total Current Liabilities 9,658   28,586 
    
Long-term Operating Lease Liability 82   129 
Non-current Income Taxes Payable 5,259   10,938 
Deferred Income Taxes 3,222   1,995 
Other Liabilities 1,174   1,751 
Total Liabilities 19,395   43,399 
    
Shareholders’ Equity 112,914   115,934 
    
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$132,309  $159,333 
    
Additional information   
Equity per Share$5.58  $5.66 
    

Comparative statements of operations (in thousands – unaudited):

             
 14 Weeks Ended  13 Weeks Ended 53 Weeks Ended  52 Weeks Ended
             
 March 3,
2024		  February 26,
2023		  November 26,
2023		 March 3,
2024		  February 26,
2023
             
Net Sales$16,333   $13,530   $11,639  $56,004   $54,055 
             
Cost of Sales 11,880    9,679    8,470   39,470    37,582 
             
Gross Profit 4,453    3,851    3,169   16,534    16,473 
% of net sales 27.3%   28.5%   27.2%  29.5%   30.5%
             
Selling, General & Administrative Expenses 1,882    1,631    1,804   8,154    6,519 
% of net sales 11.5%   12.1%   15.5%  14.6%   12.1%
             
Earnings from Operations 2,571    2,220    1,365   8,380    9,954 
             
Interest and Other Income:            
Interest Income 329    425    261   1,053    1,078 
             
Earnings from Operations before Income Taxes 2,900    2,645    1,626   9,433    11,032 
             
Income Tax Provision (Benefit) 230    (2,061)   423   1,960    301 
Net Earnings$2,670   $4,706   $1,203  $7,473   $10,731 
% of net sales 16.3%   34.8%   10.3%  13.3%   19.9%
             

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measure (in thousands – unaudited):

 14 Weeks Ended  13 Weeks Ended 53 Weeks Ended  52 Weeks Ended
             
 March 3,
2024		  February 26,
2023		  November 26,
2023		 March 3,
2024		  February 26,
2023
GAAP Net Earnings$2,670   $4,706   $1,203  $7,473   $10,731 
Adjustments:            
Income Tax Provision 230    (2,061)   423   1,960    301 
Interest Income (329)   (425)   (261)  (1,118)   (1,078)
Depreciation 418    310    340   1,402    1,136 
Stock Option Expense 104    95    103   420    369 
Special Items:            
Activist Shareholder Defense Costs -    -    -   570    - 
Stock Option Modification Charge (a) -    -    -   109    - 
Pre-tax Losses on Sales of Investments (b) -    -    -   65    - 
Insurer Bankruptcy Cost 70    -    -   70    - 
Recruiting Fees 38    -    -   38    - 
Adjusted EBITDA$3,201   $2,625   $1,808  $10,989   $11,459 
             
(a) pre-tax charge for the modification of previously granted stock options in connection with the special dividend in the 2024 fiscal year first quarter
(b) to fund the $1.00 per share special dividend paid on April 6, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 9, 2023   
             


Contact: Donna D’Amico-Annitto486 North Oliver Road, Bldg. Z
Newton, Kansas 67114
(316) 283-6500
  

