Châtillon, France, May 30, 2024



DBV Technologies to Participate in Upcoming EAACI 2024 Congress

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on treatment options for food allergies and other immunologic conditions with significant unmet medical need, today announced its upcoming participation in the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress May 31 – June 3 in Valencia, Spain.

A flash talk presentation by Nicolette Arends, M.D., Erasmus University Rotterdam will describe data collected on accidental peanut consumption from DBV’s EPITOPE Phase 3 study and its ongoing open-label extension study in peanut-allergic toddlers aged 1 through 3 years. DBV will also host a symposium and exhibit booth in the EAACI exhibit hall.

“We are deeply committed to establishing long-term safety and clinical data of Viaskin Peanut in the pediatric population, which includes examining reactions that occur during accidental consumption,” said Daniel Tassé, Chief Executive Officer of DBV Technologies. “While avoidance is the first line of defense, the reality is an accidental exposure is likely, necessitating approved treatment options that can help provide protection.”

“We track accidental peanut consumption in our clinical studies to better understand how epicutaneous immunotherapy with Viaskin Peanut may help reduce the risk of an allergic reaction over time,” said Pharis Mohideen, M.D. Chief Medical Officer at DBV Technologies. “Analyzing accidental peanut consumption exposure better characterizes the real-world clinical benefit that Viaskin Peanut may provide if approved.”

DBV’s symposium, “Epicutaneous Route: An Innovative Potential Approach to Food Immunotherapy”, will be moderated by Stefania Arasi, M.D., Ph.D., MSc., Pediatric Allergist and Researcher at Paediatric Allergy Unit, Bambino Gesù Children Research Hospital, Rome, Italy and current EAACI Pediatric Section Chair and Philippe Eigenmann, M.D., Pediatric Allergist and Head of Pediatric Allergy Unit at the Geneva University Hospital, Geneva, Switzerland. It will include lectures by Luciana Tanno, M.D., Ph.D. Allergist, Division of Allergy, University Hospital of Montpellier, Montpellier, France on potential clinical applications of the epicutaneous route, and Pablo Rodríguez del Río, M.D., Ph.D., Allergist Hospital Infantil Universitario Niño Jesús, Department of Allergy, Madrid, Spain, on most recent results and perspectives of the epicutaneous route in peanut allergy, respectively.

DBV will host a booth (F10) in the exhibit hall where attendees can learn more about epicutaneous immunotherapy with Viaskin, including our ongoing clinical trials in peanut-allergic children.

Flash Talk Presentation Details

“Reactions Due to Accidental Peanut Consumption During Epicutaneous Immunotherapy for Peanut Allergy in Toddlers” presented by Nicolette Arends, M.D. Researcher, Pediatrics Erasmus University Medical Center, Rotterdam, Netherlands

Session title: Flash Talks on Pediatrics

Session number: FT 15

Session date: Sunday, June 2, 2024

Session time: 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. CET

A voice-recording of the onsite flash talk presentation will be made available on the congress platform. A copy of the poster will be made available after the presentation on the Scientific Publications & Presentations page on the Our Science section of the Company’s website www.dbv-technologies.com.

Symposium

“Epicutaneous route: An innovative potential approach to food immunotherapy” will be moderated by Stefania Arasi and Philippe Eigenmann

Date and location: Saturday, June 1, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. CEST, Malaga Room

Lectures: Introduction- Dr. Stefania Arasi The epicutaneous route: from the concept to potential clinical applications- Dr. Luciana Tanno The epicutaneous immunotherapy for peanut allergy: most recent results and perspectives- Dr. Pablo Rodríguez del Río Conclusion- Dr. Philippe Eigenmann



About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatment options for food allergies and other immunologic conditions with significant unmet medical need. DBV is currently focused on investigating the use of its proprietary technology platform, Viaskin™, to address food allergies, which are caused by a hypersensitive immune reaction and characterized by a range of symptoms varying in severity from mild to life-threatening anaphylaxis. Millions of people live with food allergies, including young children. Through epicutaneous immunotherapy (EPIT™), the Viaskin platform is designed to introduce microgram amounts of a biologically active compound to the immune system through intact skin. EPIT is a new class of non-invasive treatment that seeks to modify an individual’s underlying allergy by re-educating the immune system to become desensitized to allergen by leveraging the skin’s immune tolerizing properties. DBV is committed to transforming the care of food allergic people. The Company’s food allergy programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut in peanut allergic toddlers (1 through 3 years of age) and children (4 through 7 years of age).

DBV Technologies is headquartered in Châtillon, France, with North American operations in Warren, NJ. The Company’s ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345) and the Company’s ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market (Ticker: DBVT).

For more information, please visit www.dbv-technologies.com and engage with us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and estimates, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the therapeutic potential of Viaskin™ Peanut and EPIT™ and DBV’s planned regulatory and clinical efforts including timing and results of communications with regulatory agencies, and the ability of any of DBV’s product candidates, if approved, to improve the lives of patients with food allergies. These forward-looking statements and estimates are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. At this stage, DBV’s product candidates have not been authorized for sale in any country. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated generally with research and development, clinical trials and related regulatory reviews and approvals, and DBV’s ability to successfully execute on its budget discipline measures. A further list and description of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements in this press release can be found in DBV’s regulatory filings with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (“AMF”), DBV’s filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in DBV’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on March 7, 2024, and future filings and reports made with the AMF and SEC by DBV. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and estimates, which speak only as of the date hereof. Other than as required by applicable law, DBV Technologies undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this Press Release.

Viaskin and EPIT are trademarks of DBV Technologies.

Investor Contact

Katie Matthews

DBV Technologies

katie.matthews@dbv-technologies.com

Media Contact

Angela Marcucci

DBV Technologies

angela.marucci@dbv-technologies.com

Attachment