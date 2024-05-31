Issue of Additional Tier 1 Temporary Write-Down Notes

Bigbank AS carries out a private placement of Additional Tier 1 Temporary Write-Down Notes (AT1 bonds). Due to the complexity of the AT1 bonds, there are no plans to offer them to the public and the offer will be aimed only at selected investors.

The subscription of AT1 bonds will take place from 31 May to 11 June 2024. Up to 300 AT1 bonds with a nominal value of EUR 10,000 will be offered. Bigbank AS has the right to increase or decrease the volume of the issue. The interest rate on the AT1 bonds is 10.5% per annum, which is paid quarterly. AT1 bonds are offered at a price of EUR 10,000 per bond, minimum investment amount EUR 20,000. AT1 bonds are perpetual and unsecured debt obligations to investors. Upon obtaining permission from the Financial Supervision Authority, Bigbank AS has the right to redeem AT1 bonds in part or in full after 5 years have passed from their issue. Bigbank AS will announce the results of the offer with a separate notice.

Bigbank AS ( www.bigbank.eu ) is a bank based on Estonian capital focused on loans and deposits of private and corporate customers, which, in addition to activities in Estonia, has branches in Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Lithuania and Bulgaria, and which also offers its products as a cross-border service in Austria, Germany and the Netherlands. Bigbank AS balance sheet exceeds 2.5 billion euros.