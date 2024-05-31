Mullen Announces Hiring of Former European Manheim and Copart Executive, Alain Van Munster, to Lead Europe Sales Efforts

Company continues European expansion for commercial electric vehicle sales; new VP of Sales for Europe, Middle East and Africa appointed to oversee EMEA markets

First European orders include an initial 93 EVs, including 40 all-electric Mullen-GO urban delivery vehicles to GAMA in Serbia and 53 commercial vans and trucks for Antidoto SA in Switzerland

BREA, Calif., May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces a new key hire in support of its European commercial electric vehicles sales operations, in a move to solidify its position to capture a growing share of the European EV market for commercial applications.

To spearhead its European expansion, Mullen has appointed Alain Van Munster as its new VP Europe Middle East and Africa (“EMEA”). Alain brings a wealth of experience to the role, having spent over 25 years in the automotive and fleet industries across Europe, Asia and South America, including positions with Copart and Manheim.

“Europe presents a tremendous opportunity for our commercial vehicles and positions us for significant growth,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “Alain’s proven track record in the automotive industry and understanding of European markets will be instrumental in driving our expansion.”

Mullen recently announced a new commercial EV fleet order for 40 all-electric Mullen-GO urban delivery vehicles with Switzerland-based Antidoto SA, a commercial upfitter whose key focus is on-demand food delivery companies. Mullen also recently announced a new European distributor , GAMA, to offer Mullen’s full commercial EV lineup in the Balkans Region, which includes Bosnia Herzegovina, Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, Slovenia, Macedonia, Albania, Greece and Bulgaria. GAMA’s initial vehicle order includes 53 commercial EVs, consisting of urban delivery vehicles and commercial vans and trucks. These milestones signify the growing demand for Mullen's EVs in Europe and pave the way for further fleet sales across the continent.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles (“EVs”) with two United States-based vehicle plants located in Tunica, Mississippi, (120,000 square feet) and Mishawaka, Indiana (650,000 square feet). In August 2023, Mullen began commercial vehicle production in Tunica. In September 2023, Mullen received IRS approval for federal EV tax credits on its commercial vehicles with a Qualified Manufacturer designation that offers eligible customers up to $7,500 per vehicle. As of January 2024, both the Mullen ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and Mullen THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck are California Air Resource Board (“CARB”) and EPA certified and available for sale in the U.S. Recently CARB issued HVIP approval on the Mullen THREE, Class 3 EV truck, providing a rebate of up to $45,000 at time of vehicle purchase. The Company has also recently expanded its commercial dealer network with the addition of Pritchard EV and National Auto Fleet Group, providing sales and service coverage in key Midwest and West Coast markets. The Company also recently announced Foreign Trade Zone (“FTZ”) status approval for its Tunica, Mississippi, commercial vehicle manufacturing center. FTZ approval provides a number of benefits, including deferment of duties owed and elimination of duties on exported vehicles.

