Forge First Asset Management Inc. Announces Changes to Investment Strategies

TORONTO, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forge First Asset Management Inc., the manager of Forge First Long Short Alternative Fund and Forge First Conservative Alternative Fund (the “Funds”), announced that effective immediately, the investment strategies of the Funds have been amended as follows:



Forge First Long Short Alternative Fund intends to maintain gross exposure at or around 200% (up from at or below 175%) with a range typically between 100% and 175% (up from 150%).

Forge First Conservative Alternative Fund intends to maintain gross exposure at or around 200% (up from at or below 175%) with a range typically between 100% and 175%.

There are no other changes to the investment strategies of the Funds.

Forge First Asset Management Inc. is an alternative asset manager offering investment solutions that find a balance between asset protection and capital enhancement. For further information on Forge First Asset Management Inc., please visit www.forgefirst.com .

Press Contact:

Andrew McCreath

President and CEO

Tel: 416-687-6771

Email: amccreath@forgefirst.com