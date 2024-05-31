Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Potential WARN Act Claims on Behalf of The University of the Arts Faculty and Staff Who are Affected by the Sudden June 7 Closing

NEWTOWN, Pa., May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating claims for violation of the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (“WARN”) for failure to provide notice 60 days in advance of University’s closing and mass layoffs. To join this case, go HERE.



What happened?

In a sudden and shocking development, on Friday, May 31, Kerry Walk, President of Philadelphia’s University of the Arts, announced that the school is closing its doors for good on June 7. The closure follows the withdrawal of the University’s accreditation from the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.

What are my rights under the WARN Act?

The WARN Act protects workers and their families by requiring employers to provide notice 60 days in advance of covered plant closings and covered mass layoffs. This notice must be provided to the affected workers or their union representatives, as well as to certain state and local government agencies. The WARN Act covers employers that have 100 or more employees.

Does the WARN Act impose monetary penalties?

Yes. An employer who violates the WARN Act by closing down or ordering a mass layoff without providing appropriate notice is liable to each aggrieved employee for an amount, including back pay and benefits, for the period of violation, up to 60 days.

How can I enforce my rights under the WARN Act?

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating filing a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies on behalf of faculty and staff who have been affected by the sudden closure of the University.

