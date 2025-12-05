DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of 700Credit Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at 700Credit. 700Credit learned of a data breach on or about October 25, 2025.

About 700Credit

700Credit supplies dealerships across the automotive, RV, powersports, and marine industries with a wide range of credit and compliance tools.

What happened?

On or about October 25, 2025, 700Credit detected suspicious activity within its web-based application, 700Dealer.com. An investigation determined that an unauthorized third party had accessed and copied certain customer data from the platform.

The compromised information included sensitive personal and financial details, such as consumer names, addresses, and Social Security numbers, collected through auto financing applications. In total, the breach has affected up to 5.6 million customers and 18,000 dealerships.

If you receive a data breach notification regarding 700Credit, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud. Such measures include regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

