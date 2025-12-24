DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Sax LLP Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at Sax LLP. Sax learned of a data breach on or about August 7, 2024.

About Sax LLP

SAX LLP is a national firm that provides accounting, tax, and advisory services.

What happened?

Around August 7, 2024, Sax detected unusual activity on its computer network. They began an investigation and found that some data maintained by Sax might have been accessed without authorization. This data may include personal details such as names, birth dates, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, state IDs, and passport numbers. As many as 228,876 individuals may have been impacted by this breach.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification regarding Sax, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud. Such measures include regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Sax data breach.

